R.I.P Errol Christie, one of British boxing’s finest talents

Former European middleweight champ Errol Christie sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 53. He had been battling lung cancer for two years. A superb amateur boxer – Christie being placed in The Guinness Book Of Records for being the only British boxer to win ten amateur titles – Errol turned pro in 1982 and went 32-8-1(26) overall.

During his career the clever and gifted boxer fought names like Gonzalo Montes, Sean Mannion, Michael Watson, James Cook and Mark Kaylor. Christie, who boxed regularly on terrestrial channel ITV, became a household name and he boxed during a great era in British boxing.

The Kaylor fight of November 1985 was huge at the time, even gripping the entire British nation. The fight had developed into a racial battle, the two men even famously brawling, with the cameras rolling, before the Wembley fight. In truth, neither man was ever anything approaching racist and the two made up after the fight, won by Kaylor via stoppage.





Tributes have been pouring in today, from, amongst others Chris Eubank – who used to spar regularly with Christie – and Frank Bruno.

“Errol Christie one of the old masters of boxing has passed away. I sparred with him many times in our early 20s & he was a sweetheart. RIP,” Eubank tweeted.

“Very very saddened to hear Errol Christie has passed away after a long battle with cancer, God rest his soul, such a talented man…RIP,” tweeted Bruno.

“So sad to hear the news that the hugely talented Errol Christie has passed away, God bless you Errol RIP,” tweeted Barry McGuigan.





More tributes are coming in as we speak.

On the list of finest British fighters never to have won a world title, the name of Errol Christie has to be placed quite high indeed.

Retiring in 1993, Errol became a trainer of white collar fighters. He also penned his autobiography, “No Place To Hide,” which is a powerful read detailing his personal experiences with racism within the sport.

Errol will be sorely missed.