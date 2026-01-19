His most recent appearance came in September, when he returned to Mexico following a sixth-round stoppage loss to Emanuel Navarrete in their December 2024 rematch. The comeback win steadied his record, but it did not change the broader direction. He has lost three of his last six fights, including two defeats to Navarrete and a clear decision loss to Shakur Stevenson at junior lightweight.

The recent losses have changed the conversation around him. Recent opponents have found it easier to dictate terms. The fights now leave less room for recovery once control slips away. That stretch does not undo what came earlier.

Valdez held the WBO featherweight title for several years before moving up and winning the WBC belt at 130 pounds with a knockout of Miguel Berchelt. Earlier in his career, he earned respect in the Scott Quigg fight, continuing through a broken jaw and finishing the bout. Those performances remain central to how he is viewed inside the sport.

Now training with Manny Robles, Valdez has spoken about returning in the first half of 2026 and making one more attempt at a title run. Whether that plan holds will depend on opponent selection and setting rather than ambition alone. One environment appears suited to where he is now.

Zuffa Boxing continues to assemble its roster and has shown interest in experienced fighters who bring credibility without long-term expectations. Valdez would offer name value and familiarity within that structure.

Other promoters are expected to monitor the situation. Matchroom Boxing has a junior lightweight titleholder in Eduardo Nunez, while Queensberry Promotions controls a belt through Jazza Dickens. Valdez’s manager, Frank Espinoza, also maintains established ties with Golden Boy Promotions. Interest should follow. Any agreement would be shaped by where he is now.

Valdez is no longer choosing how high he can climb. He is choosing where the final stretch of his career is spent.