Oscar De La Hoya: “I’d make Canelo-Benavidez next if I was Canelo’s promoter”

Oscar De La Hoya says he would have Canelo Alvarez face David Benavidez next if he was his promoter today. De La Hoya feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) needs to fight the best in the last remaining years of his career so he can leave a great legacy when he retires.

So what De La Hoya wants is for Canelo to fight Benavidez next after his tune-up fight against John Ryder on May 6th, and then attempt to avenge his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol by fighting him again.

De La Hoya acknowledges that it’s going to be hard for Canelo to defeat Bivol, but he can say that tried. He feels that the fans will respect Canelo if he tries and fails.

“It’s going to be great. I think Canelo going back to his hometown after 12 years, it’s great,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about Canelo Alvarez returning to Mexico on May 6th to fight John Ryder in Guadalajara.

“He’s going to have a tune-up fight against Ryder, and then he has to face the big boys. A fight against Benavidez and a rematch with Bivol. There are other fighters there. I’m not sure which weight he’s going to stay in.

“I’m not his promoter, and I’m not the one that’s guiding his career. If it was up to me, we’d really have a set plan to cement his legacy because these last fights he’s going to have, these last years in boxing, he should make them worthwhile and really build his legacy to become one of the best,” said De La Hoya about Canelo.

“The reason why they think he’s [Canelo] slowing down is because Bivol made him look slow, but I don’t think Canelo is slowing down. I would make Canelo-Benavidez next because styles make fights.

“Benavidez will clash with him and who knows? Whoever lands the first punch is going to win, but it’s those types of fights that build your legacy. It’s those types of fights where people say, ‘You know what? I respect you.’

“So if I was his [Canelo] promoter, absolutely. We go up against the best. Just fight the best, and avenge the loss to Bivol. Nothing is impossible but it’s difficult because Bivol has a style that is not good for Canelo.

“Bivol is light on his feet, and Canelo is very heavy on his feet. That could be a lot of problems for him in the future. Look, he tried. There’s no knocking it, as long as he tried,” said De La Hoya about him wanting Canelo to at least try and avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.