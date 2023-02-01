Official Trailer Drops For Foreman Biopic: Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World”

Having had a title change and a delay in being released in theatres, the eagerly anticipated George Foreman biopic is at last just weeks away. The official trailer for the movie, full title “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World,” has dropped, and it’s fair to say the film (original title “Heart of a Lion”) looks great.

Khris Davis, who plays Foreman, as both a young fighter and as an older, heavier, shaven-headed fighter, really does seem to have nailed it; his uncanny impersonation of Foreman’s manner of speaking proving especially impressive in the trailer.

Photos: Sony Pictures UK

Forest Whitaker plays Foreman’s trainer, Doc Broadus, while Sullivan Jones takes on the toughest role to play, that of Muhammad Ali. Going by the trailer, the film, to hit the cinema screens on April 28th, will heavily focus on Foreman’s well-documented religious experience and his following departure from the sport, with George choosing to spend his life spreading the word of God. The amazing, initially ridiculed comeback Foreman launched after a decade out of the ring will also be generously covered, of course.

Foreman’s many fans may not get anything new with the film (what of Foreman’s almost open book of a life is not already out there?), and the movie may well serve as a celebratory piece more than anything. But what’s wrong with that? Foreman and his simply incredible life story has been deserving of the silver screen treatment for years now.

Some of the highlights of the pretty generous trailer include: a young Foreman smashing the heavy bag so hard it is sent flying from its chain – “Listen to me, George, you’ve got a punch like I’ve never seen,” Whitaker, as Broadus, says to the raw fighter. The recreation of the Frazier and Ali fights Foreman had.

The re-enactment of Foreman’s life-changing experience in that Puerto Rican dressing room, Broadus telling Foreman that his heart actually “stopped.” Scenes showing Foreman’s financial struggle to keep his Youth and Community Centre going. And the scenes of a portly Foreman pulling the sheets from his dust-encrusted heavy bag, and of “Big George” pulling a jeep along as he does his roadwork.

“Big George Foreman” looks set to inspire millions of fans, both old and new. There could be some fierce competition at the Box-Office, however, as “Creed III” hits theatres a month before Foreman’s movie comes out.



