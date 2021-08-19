Nico Ali Walsh Set For October 23rd and December 11th Fights

As fight fans know, Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the incomparable Muhammad Ali, made a successful pro debut this past Saturday, scoring a first-round KO over an overmatched (what did you expect?) Jordan Weeks. The debut attracted a ton of attention, and already boxing greats like George Foreman and Larry Holmes have been asked how far they think the grandson of “The Greatest” can go.

Talk about a tough question; a question that is almost as tough to answer as is the job Ali Walsh has of carrying on the legacy of the greatest heavyweight boxer who ever lived. As per a news story from USA Today, 21-year-old middleweight Ali Walsh will fight again on October 23, in Atlanta, and then on December 11, in Madison Square Garden (interestingly, December 11, 2021 will mark the 40th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s final bout, this the sad spectacle that was the Trevor Berbick fight).

USA Today asked heavyweight legends, Foreman and Ali, what they thought after seeing in action the grandson of the man they both fought. “Big George” is pretty high on Ali Walsh.

“This guy, he’s a tough little cookie,” Foreman said. “All he has to do is stay busy. You keep a young fighter busy for like 16, 17 months, and if the talent is there, man, you got a contender or a guy fighting for his first title. He’s got a natural antenna like his grandfather staying away from punches. That’s a natural thing. You turn your head at the right time. He’s going to be a fine little fighter. He’s got the stuff. I think in two years time, some title shot’s going to be out there for him.”

Two years to a title shot would be pretty rapid progress, even if Ali Walsh is as naturally gifted and as, dare we say it, great, as Foreman seems to think he is. Then again, there are so many more titles and belts out there today in comparison to previous eras. What we do know is we will all follow Ali Walsh’s progressing career with great interest.

Holmes, who beat a faded Ali in 1980, also gave his thoughts on Ali Walsh.

“He’s got balance and he’s got a good one-two,” Holmes said. “How good could he be? Well, listen, it’s hard to tell how good a guy’s going to be on his first fight, you know? He’s got to fight somebody. He looks like he’s got determination and a one-two.”

Holmes is right; it’s just about impossible to say how good Ali Walsh is going to be. Time alone will tell. But for now, with that first fight out of the way (the pressure must have been something else), Ali Walsh is on his way.