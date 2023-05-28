Nick Ball Stops Ludumo Lamati To Remain In Contention For World Title Shot

Featherweight contender Nick Ball, one of the most consistently exciting British fighters out there right now, scored a late stoppage win over a previously unbeaten Ludumo Lamati of South Africa on last night’s Lopez-Conlan card in Belfast. Liverpool’s Ball hurt a fatigued Lamati late in the 12th and final round, his barrage of punches prompting the South African’s corner to throw in the white towel. Disturbingly, Lamati had to be administered oxygen and he was taken to the hospital to be checked on.

Ball, who improved to 18-0(11) said he was unable to enjoy his win until he found out his stricken opponent was okay. Lamati, who we all of course hope makes a full recovery, is now 21-1-1(11).

As is always the case when he fights, Ball had to get inside on a taller opponent last night, the 5’2” warrior having some issues getting inside Lamati’s reach in the early going. But as he says himself, Ball’s sheer, constant aggression breaks guys down, it “brings them down to my size.” And fans saw another high punch output from Ball last night.

Ball hurt Lamati a few times before the violent ending, with the visiting fighter’s courage and heart keeping him in the fight. Ball, the reigning WBC silver champion at 126 pounds, showed again that he has seemingly limitless stamina, his engine a quite remarkable one. And then, with just seconds remaining in the fight, Ball closed the show.

Ball is closing in on a world title shot, and prior to last night’s win he had spoken of wanting to challenge Michael Conlan – who as we know was brutally KO’d by defending IBF featherweight champ Luis Alberto Lopez, who Ball picked to defeat Lopez. Ball says he will fight “anyone who has a belt,” and it seems that, as long as he keeps on winning, Ball will get a shot sooner or later.

And whoever he fights, Ball will make it an exciting fight. This is what Ball does. He is, to repeat, one of the most consistently exciting, value for money operators in the UK today. Can Ball beat a Lopez, a Leigh Wood, a Rey Vargas, a Robeisy Ramirez?

If/when Ball gets his chance, it sure will be fun finding out.