Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Loses MMA Debut

It must be tough being Muhammad Ali’s grandson, what with the pressure fans have placed on you simply because of your surname. Nico Ali Walsh is currently carving out a career and a name of his own, but last night, in his MMA debut, Biaggio Ali Walsh, another grandson of The Greatest, was beaten in the second round.

Walsh, a former model and American Football player, scored a knockdown early on against Devin Rothwell but he ran out of gas and Walsh was beaten in round two, this when he tapped out. With around a minute left in the second round, Walsh was locked into a rear-naked choke and he tapped out. Who knows if this will prove to be it for Walsh, or if he will perhaps give it another try and fight again?

Nico Ali Walsh was there in the crowd, cheering Biaggio on but it proved to be a bad night all round. MMA is of course a tough sport (let’s not get into the debate, again, of which sport is tougher, boxing or MMA!) and no fight can be taken for granted. Walsh had worked hard in training, reportedly working out three times a day in the lead-up to last night’s bout, so this made it all the more surprising when he ran out of gas and got tired so quickly.

As of right now, Walsh suggests he will fight again, but who knows if he can make it in the cage?