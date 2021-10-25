Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao II – On The Basketball Court

Retired greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are almost as competitive on the basketball court as they once were in the ring. The two legends who fought just once – this in the so called “Fight of the Century” back in May of 2015, with Mayweather winning a wide decision – are both massive basketball fans; basketball junkies even. And now the two former kings of the ring are set to revive their rivalry on the court. According to a news story from Spin PH, the two will compete in a charity basketball event in Las Vegas in December.

Both greats have signed on and each man will lead a team of ten, with “at least two” NBA stars on each team. The word is, The MGM Grand in Vegas is likely to host the big game, while the possible date is December 17th, which is Manny Pacquiao’s birthday.

“We agreed on the main concept of the event, which is to bring total entertainment to the fans of boxing, basketball, and all sports in general, and to create a project that will solidify our legacies to the fans,” the duel-signed letter if intent reads.

Who knows, it could be that the upcoming game turns out to be far more entertaining and exciting than the massively disappointing fight from 2015 ended up being, this after nothing short of years of hype and anticipation? The game will of course be a friendly, but both Mayweather and Pacquiao are fierce competitors in everything they do, therefore neither great will be content with losing. And of course, charity events always go down pretty well; with Manny set to hand over his share of the generated money to help destitute Filipinos by way of his Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

Let’s hope the forthcoming event is televised live. With all the big-name boxing exhibition bouts that are taking place, this event could prove to be a breath of fresh air. Just one thing, though – let’s hope Manny’s shoulder is fine when he sets foot on the court!