Mayweather says he looks forward to making Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis “next”

“Tank fights in April, Lomachenko fights in May. After that, we look forward to making Gervonta Davis-Vasyl Lomachenko,” Floyd Mayweather said last night when talking with Jim Gray of Showtime.





Rewind a few months, and Floyd Mayweather told us his young fighter, the unbeaten and hugely talented Gervonta Davis, was, in essence, not yet ready for Vasyl Lomachenko. “Tank has no need to rush things,” Mayweather the promoter/father figure stated.

But last night in Las Vegas, in speaking with Jim Gray of Showtime, Mayweather’s tune had changed. “I’ve already been in touch with Todd duBoef and Top Rank, we look forward to Gervonta Tank Davis fighting Lomachenko next. We gonna make that fight happen,” Floyd said as picked up by FightHype.

Lomachenko, as we know, will move up to 135 pounds to challenge the classy Jorge Linares on May 12, while before that fight, on April 21, Davis will fight Jesus Andres Cuellar down at 130 pounds. Might “Tank” move up a few pounds should he win later this month, and will it be Lomachenko who is waiting to welcome him to the weight class he himself has just ventured into (at least by May 12, Lomachenko will have fought as a lightweight, and, providing he has gotten past Linares, will look to stay there for some time)?

Is Davis at age 23 and with a 19-0(18) pro record ready for the reigning pound-for-pound king? Both southpaws, Davis and Lomachenko could give us quite a fight; a very interesting fight. Suddenly, the “avoided” Lomachenko has what could be two big, testing fights to look forward to.





No disrespect to either Cuellar or Linares, but hopefully Davis and Lomachenko will come through their upcoming fights and indeed get it on with one another next. Even if Davis did fight Lomachenko and lose, he is young enough to be able to come again, and he would surely receive nothing but praise for having had the desire to challenge the very best.

And the best against the best is just what fight fans want to see. Is Davis one of the best? We may soon find out.