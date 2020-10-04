Mark Magsayo beats Rigoberto Hermosillo – Boxing Results

Unbeaten featherweight contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo won a split-decision over Rigoberto Hermosillo in the FS1 PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes Saturday night from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I’m very happy to get this victory,” said Magsayo, who was trained for the first time by renowned coach Freddie Roach heading into this bout. “Freddie got me in great shape for this fight and I’m happy working with him. I faced a tough fighter tonight, but I know I’m ready to beat anyone in the division.”

“Magsayo is one of the best punchers in our gym,” said Roach. “He wasn’t letting his hands go enough tonight. We just need him to keep throwing more combinations, but he did enough to win the fight tonight and we’re grateful for that.”

Representing the Philippines, Magsayo hit Hermosillo with power punches early and often, peppering his opponent with heavy shots with both hands. Despite the connections, Hermosillo was never deterred, outpacing Magsayo’s total punch output with a consistent attack to the body.

Hermosillo had the advantage in total punches landed (181-136) and thrown (856-417), according to CompuBox. However, Magsayo’s shots appeared to do more damage, while he also landed at a more accurate clip, connecting on 33% of his shots to Hermosillo’s 21%.

Magsayo stunned Hermosillo with a short left hand from close range early in round nine, which left Hermosillo on shaky legs. Although Hermosillo hit the canvas shortly after, it was ruled a slip by referee Jack Reiss. Magsayo was able to control the rest of the round and escape the 10th and final frame unscathed to earn the decision with scores of 96-94 for Hermosilla, and 100-90 and 96-94 for Magsayo.

In the co-main event, top welterweight prospect Paul Kroll (8-0, 6 KOs) remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision over rising prospect Luke Santamaria (11-2-1, 7 KOs) after 10 rounds of action.

The clash of 147-pound prospects was a battle of Kroll’s power shots and technical skill against the activity and difficult movement posed by Santamaria. Kroll showed a solid and steady jab throughout the fight, but Santamaria was able to successfully work around it at times and find angles for his power shots.

In round two, Santamaria hit Kroll with a left hook to the body that caused Kroll to temporarily retreat and put him in survival mode for the remainder of the round. Kroll learned from the exchange and showed a better control of the distance, especially during the second half of the fight.

While Santamaria occasionally vexed Kroll by consistently switching between orthodox and southpaw stances, Kroll’s mixture of right uppercuts and straight right hands proved more impressive in the judges’ eyes, as Kroll was awarded the decision by scores of 99-91 twice and 96-94. Santamaria edged Kroll’s total punches landed 81 to 65, throwing 435 against Kroll’s 401.

Twin prospects Chávez and Ángel Barrientes both scored victories in their televised debuts Saturday night. Chávez Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) delivered a unanimous decision triumph over Ivan Varela (3-3, 1 KO) at the end of their six-round super bantamweight duel.

This fight was defined by big exchanges on the inside, with Chávezestablishing his counter left hook as a weapon he would utilize from start to finish. The 18-year-old Chávez was the more accurate puncher, connecting on 29% of his punches, compared to Varela’s 21%.

Varela had moments of success, notably cracking Chávez with a big right hand in round four, but was unable to ever seriously hurt his opponent. Chávez closed the show strong, out working and out landing Varela throughout the final rounds to ensure his victory.

Chávez triumphed by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 to earn the win and remain unbeaten Saturday night.

Ángel Barrientes (4-0 3 KOs) kicked off the telecast by earning a unanimous decision over Fernando Ibarra (2-4) after six rounds of super bantamweight action.

Ángel used his jab to control the action from the outset, effectively keeping the hard charging Ibarra from doing any sustained damage throughout the fight, despite Ibarra landing flush right hands in each of the first two rounds. Ángel enjoyed a 56 to six advantage in total jabs landed during the bout.

The 18-year-old Ángel increased his body attack across the middle rounds, effectively landing left hooks to Ibarra’s midsection. That offense opened up Ángel’s ability to land right uppercuts and straight right hands that allowed him to own a 112 to 39 advantage in punches landed.

Although Ángel was deducted a point for holding early in the sixth round by referee Dan Stell, he cruised to a unanimous decision by the score of 59-54 three times.

The event was promoted by TGB Promotions and took place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.