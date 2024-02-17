Keyshawn Davis Backs Haney, But Expects Fierce Fight Against Garcia

Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis is siding with Devin Haney to defeat Ryan Garcia in their fight on April 20th on DAZN.

The 2020 U.S Olympian Keyshawn says WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the better all-around fighter than Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), and he expects him to prevail in their 12-round clash in Las Vegas.

With that said, Keyshawn isn’t counting the 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, and he expects him to put up a good fight for as long as it lasts.

Haney’s Edge

“Devin is a better boxer. I feel he’s a better fighter all around. It’s going to be a hell of a fight. ” said Keyshawn Davis to K.O. Artist Sports about his view on the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight on April 20th.

Haney is coming into the fight with Ryan with a lot of momentum from his last three wins over Regis Prograis, Vasily Lomachenko, and George Kambosos Jr.

Ryan hasn’t fought anyone on that level during his eight-year professional career, so it’s going to be a tall order for him to overcome the experience advantage that Devin has over him.

What Garcia has going for him that can make up for his lack of pro experience is his speed and punching power. He can knock out Haney at any point in the fight if he lands his left hook that he likes to throw.

Haney hasn’t fought anyone with that kind of power or speed in the pro game, so we don’t know how he’ll react when getting hit. It would be a good idea for Haney not to fight as defensively as he did in his last fight against Prograis last December, as fans were booing him for being boring.

On social media, Haney was criticized by a lot of fans for fighting like Shakur Stevenson, which isn’t a compliment.

Don’t Count Garcia Out

“Ryan Garcia is not there to lay down, and he’s got skills and he’s got talent as well. It’s going to be a hell of a fight, but I’m going with Devin,” said Keyshawn.

Garcia is going to be looking to punch Haney’s lights out with his left hook, and there’s a good chance he’ll succeed at that if he can land one of his big punches on the button. What works in Ryan’s favor is Haney’s lack of power, as the fight will undoubtedly go late.