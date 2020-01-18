Julian Williams all set ahead of unified world title defense this Saturday in Philadelphia

Unified world junior middleweight champion Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams is ready to produce an explosive performance as he makes the first defence of his unified titles against hard-hitting contender Jeison Rosario this Saturday evening at the Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA





Williams returns to the ring after a fight of the year performance against Jarrett Hurd, where he won against the odds to become IBF, IBO and WBA world 154 pound champions.

As the 154 pound division heats up, Williams gave an insight into how he sees tomorrow nights events unfolding.

Williams said, “This is going to be an exciting night of boxing. I don’t need to say too much, but I’ll definitely let my hands do the taking for me on fight night.”





“I’m preparing myself to face a tough good fighter and I’m preparing myself for a win. This is a great opportunity to put on a show right here in Philadelphia.

“I know this is extremely significant for my community, but I’m so locked in on the fight, I haven’t been able to really think about it too much. On Monday I’ll be able to think about the significance, but none of it will affect me during the fight.”

Williams hails from what is a true fighting city in Philadelphia, PA. He follows in the path of the likes of Bernard Hopkins as a unified world champion, with Hopkins also holding IBF, IBO and WBA titles throughout his career.





The unified world champion opened up about his feelings towards representing his hometown of Philadelphia.

He said, “I’m thankful to be in this position to bring my titles back to my city, but I’m not thinking about it or letting it distract me from Rosario I’m locked in on fight night and having my hand raised.

“There must be something in the water here in Philadelphia. There’s so many great champions from here. Philadelphia is small too, but there’s a long line of history and it keeps getting passed down from generation to generation. I’m just happy to be one of them.

“I’m all about setting goals. That’s how you keep moving forward. My goal was to become the world champion. That was my goal since I was a kid. I achieved that and now I created new goals. I’m just as hungry now as I was when I first started this sport. I can see these next goals in front of me now.

“He keeps saying we’re going to have a war, because he can’t do anything else with me. There’s nothing in the ring he can do to bother me. I’m coming to step on him. I’m coming to dominate and win in spectacular fashion.”