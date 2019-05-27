Joshua vs. Ruiz: ‘Ruiz Jr. is the best challenger for Joshua’ says McCraken

By Brad Thompson: Trainer Rob McCraken sees Andy Ruiz Jr. as a serious obstacle for IBF/WBA/WBC heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) that he needs to get out of the way this Saturday night on DAZN in their fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.





Ruiz Jr. has been brought in by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn to replace Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller after he tested positive for banned substances and was subsequently pulled from the fight.

Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) has been overlooked by a lot of boxing fans because of his physique, and his lack of quality wins on his resume. McCracken doesn’t view the 29-year-old Ruiz Jr. as the soft opponent that a lot of the people do. He sees the Mexican American Ruiz Jr. as the best available contender in the division.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is a dangerous opponent says McCracken

“He knows what he’s doing, he’s got decent power, good jab, good boxing ability and technically is sound,” said McCracken to skysports.com about Ruiz Jr. “He’s a big challenge for anybody. He’s had a lot of fights and one split-decision loss. He’s as dangerous as any challenger and he’s the best challenger available once Miller pulled out.”





Joshua has to take any heavyweight seriously, because he’s had some close calls in the last years. Dillian Whyte and Wladimir Klitschko had Joshua hurt and tired. Alexander Povetkin rocked Joshua in their fight last September. Joshua was stunned by a right hand from Povetkin in the second round. Ruiz Jr. might not hit quite as hard as Povetkin, but he has better hand speed. Ruiz Jr. throws better combinations than anyone Joshua has faced during his career as a pro. A right hand from Ruiz Jr. could have Joshua in trouble if he catches him cleanly the way Whyte, Povetkin and Klitschko did.

McCracken wants Joshua vs. Wilder & Fury

It’s hard for Mcracken to stay focused on the task at hand with the Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. fight on Saturday. Like a lot of boxing fans, McCracken is hopeful to see Joshua fight WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in the next year if not this year.

“Certainly the big three now are big Josh, Tyson and Wilder and it would be great to see them fighting each other over the next two or three years. That’s what the fans want and that’s what the fighters want,” McCracken said.

It’s good that Joshua has those fights ahead of him. Wladimir Klitschko ruled the heavyweight division for a decade, and he had no big names to fight. It wasn’t until Wladimir was over-the-hill that Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder emerged as big names. They came too late for him. Joshua is still young at 29, and he’s got great fights ahead of him against Wilder and Fury. As long the matches can get negotiated, we should see some excellent fights in the future.

Joshua needs to try and stay at the top of his game for as long as possible. He’s made so much money already in the game, it’s got to be difficult for him to stay motivated.