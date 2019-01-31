Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow on May 18th

Scotland’s Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor and Belarus’ IBF Champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk continue their quest for the Ali Trophy in the 140 lb division on 18 May at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.





Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) and Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) both looked strong on their way to the semi-final against previously unbeaten opponents.

When Baranchyk advanced on October 27 and took home the vacant IBF title, he showed his devastating power against Sweden’s Anthony Yigit and forced the ring doctor’s stoppage in the seventh round in New Orleans, USA. The Belarusian’s message about going all the way and win the tournament is clear.

“My nature, effort and my love of boxing will help me get the Ali Trophy,” said Baranchyk.





On November 3rd Taylor impressed when he completely outmanoeuvred and eventually stopped USA’s Ryan Martin in round seven at The Hydro in Scotland’s capital. Now Taylor is not only fighting for a place in the final, he is also taking his first shot at World title glory.

“I am delighted to be fighting for the world title,” said Taylor. “It is a childhood dream to become a world champion. I am very confident I will win and do it in fashion.”

The World Boxing Super Series is looking forward to returning to Scotland.

“We are super excited to bring the biggest boxing event to Scotland in many years,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “It is not only a night of world championship boxing but also the massive opportunity to claim a place in the final of the World Boxing Super Series and be crowned the best super-lightweight in the world.”

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-final will soon go on sale. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased. All dates and venues for the sensational Season 2 semi-finals will be announced shortly.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the WBSS semi-finals LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

Bantamweight

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

Super-Lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Cruiserweight

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti