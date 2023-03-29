Jose Benavidez Sr wants Canelo Alvarez to fight the ‘Mexican Monster’ in September

Jose Benavidez Sr wants Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship next in September against his WBC mandatory David Benavidez.

Canelo will undoubtedly fight WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in a rematch in September. That’s the fight that Canelo’s promoter Eddie Hearn says h wants.

Jose Sr. says it’s up to Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) whether to defend against Benavidez, but if he doesn’t, he will get stripped by the World Boxing Council.

“We’re not worried about that. If it happens, it happens. We would love to fight Canelo. He’s the best at 168,” said Jose Benavidez Sr to Fight Hub TV about his hopes that Canelo Alvarez fights David Benavidez.

“If he doesn’t want to make that fight, there’s nothing we can do about it. David is the mandatory. If he doesn’t fight David, it’s for real. If he doesn’t fight David, they’re going to strip him out of his [WBC 168-lb] belt,” Benavidez Sr said about Canelo potentially getting stripped by the World Boxing Council if he fails to defend against his WBC mandatory Benavidez.

“If he wants to go out that way, leaving the belts and being stripped. If Eddie Hearn says David hasn’t fought anybody and that David is not to that level, then why not do the fight then?

“Stop talking. Let’s make the fight happen. If he’s so easy to beat, you seen him, and you think you can beat him, that would be one of the biggest fights right now to be made in this year in September. So why not make it happen?

“Show the people your the best, and go out good. I guarantee you that David is not going to lose to Canelo. It’s going to be a war. These two guys are going to come forward.

“I can’t even compare Canelo to Caleb Plant with his footwork. So he’s coming forward. David is coming forward. So if he says what he is, come and prove it. The reason I guarantee David is going to win is because David is a young lion. He’s a young guy, 26 years old.

“He’s a 2-time world champion, and he’s faced no a lot of good fighters. This [Caleb Plant] was a good test for him. Yeah, Canelo looked really good at finishing Caleb with one shot, but he was losing that fight in a different way that looked worse,” said Jose Benavidez Sr said.