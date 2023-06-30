Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez on September 30

Canelo Alvarez will be taking on Jermell Charlo on September 30th in title defenses of his undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas.

Most would agree that Jermell deserves the fight more than his brother Jermall, who has been missing in action since his war with Juan Macias Montiel.

With that said, Jermell isn’t more deserving than super middleweights David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr.

If you know anything about the sport, Canelo should be defending against one of those two talents next, and the fact that he’s not giving one a glimpse into his lack of self-confidence.

Canelo-Jermell will be more entertaining during the run-up than if the more laid-back Jermall were facing Canelo. The snarling, quick-to-anger Jermell is one that will go off at a moment’s notice, snapping at seemingly harmless questions from the media and lighting into his opponents if they question his ability.

The reaction from boxing fans on social media to the news of Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo is one of shock, as people had expected the Mexican superstar to be fighting Jermall Charlo, the bigger of the two twin brothers.

It’s possible that Canelo preferred fighting Jermell because he’s shown more ambition than his brother and is viewed as the #1 fighter at 154, or at least he used to be, until the emergence of Tim Tszyu.

Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs), considered by many as the more talented of the Charlo twins, will move up two weight classes from 154 to battle Canelo for his four titles at 168.

The likely fallout from this move by the 33-year-old Jermell is the World Boxing Organization stripping him of his WBO 154-lb title, as they have a deadline of September 30th to defend against mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu.

With the money that Jermell will be making fighting Canelo, he probably won’t be too concerned about losing some or all of his 154-lb titles because he’s going to make millions from this contest. If Jermell beats Canelo, they could meet in a rematch, although that’s far from a certainty.

For many hardcore boxing fans, they view this as another example of Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) carefully selecting an opponent that he’s confident of beating, as we’d seen from him in the vast majority of his fights in the last five years.

The only time Canelo deviated from this pattern of careful selection was when he fought WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last year, and that fight was seen as a cherry-pick gone terribly wrong.