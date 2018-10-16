Jason Moloney ready for Emmanuel Rodriguez on Saturday

Australia’s Jason Moloney shares in-depth insight into his preparations ahead of the Ali Trophy Quarter-Final against Puerto Rico’s IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez October 20 at the CFE Arena, Orlando, USA.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

When did you travel to Orlando?

“We flew over to Orlando on September 27 to give our selves a good three weeks over here to settle in and acclimatize perfectly before fight night. Obviously, Australia is very far away and the time difference is huge so we came nice and early to make sure that we will perform at our absolute best.”

How have you been setting up your camp?





“We have a really great camp going over here. We arranged great sparring and we are working very hard but the mood is fantastic and we have shared plenty of laughs. We have a pool at our house and we bought a table tennis table which has produced some fierce competitions. Physically and mentally I am in a really great place right now.”

Can you share other details from your preparations?

“We are all here for one purpose and that is to become World Champion. The whole team here is going above and beyond to make sure I have everything I need to perform at my absolute best.”

“Everything from my meals, training, massage and recovery, everything is perfect. As always, we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparation.”





How is it to see yourself on big billboards in Orlando?

“Being on the other side of the world and seeing myself on big billboards and posters around the streets really is an amazing feeling. This is where I want to be, in the big fights and on the biggest stage. There will be no better feeling in the world than having my hand raised on October 20.”

What can the fans expect from you on October 20?

“The fans can expect an explosive, entertaining, all action fight! I am willing to do whatever it takes to make sure I win this fight. This has been my dream for many, many years and I will not let this opportunity slip.”

Did you watch Inoue-Payano, and what do you think of it?

“Yes, I watched the Inoue v Payano fight. Obviously, Payano got caught early, which can happen, this is boxing but right now my only focus is Emmanuel Rodriguez and becoming the new IBF World Champion.”

The second Ali Trophy quarter-final bout of the huge night of boxing in Orlando, Florida is a cruiserweight clash between Cuban Yunier Dorticos and Poland’s Mateusz Masternak.

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals – Rodriguez vs Moloney & Dorticos vs Masternak – starting from $30 (plus fees) are on sale at TicketMaster.com.