Jared Anderson predicts Jermell Charlo will surprise Canelo Alvarez

Heavyweight Jared Anderson believes that Jermell Charlo will surprise many people next month when he challenges Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship on September 30th on Showtime PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Anderson views Jermell’s superior size & power as being factors that could lead to him surprising Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) to pull off an upset of the Mexican superstar.

Canelo & his management have obviously vetted Jermell and deemed him a non-threat to their place at the top of the food chain, but they’ve been wrong before, as we witnessed last year when Dmitry Bivol beat Alvarez in a one-sided fashion at the T-Mobile Arena.

What’s working against Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) getting the victory are the following factors:

1. Fighting face of boxing. If the match is close, Canelo will likely get the nod from the judges.

2. Jermell’s inactivity. Charlo, 33, hasn’t fought since May of last year and will be coming off a 16-month layoff.

3. Charlo’s habit of getting caught in wars.

“I honestly think [Jermell] Charlo will surprise a lot of us. A lot of people doubting him out,” said Jared Anderson to Showtime Sports about him seeing Jermell Charlo causing undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez a lot of trouble on September 30th.

Canelo has shown slippage in his last three fights, and some feel that he’s not the fighter he was two years ago in 2021. It’s believed by some that Canelo is partying a lot, enjoying the fruits of his lab, and playing a lot of golf. The golf habit obviously hasn’t helped Canelo continue to stay sharp.

“I’m not saying 100% give him the win already. I, for one, know he has a puncher’s chance always, but as you can see, the size difference alone,” said Jared.

Of course, Anderson or anyone can’t say that Jermell will win with 100% certainty because he’s coming off a long layoff and fighting the face of boxing in the same venue where his first two controversial fights against Gennady Golovkin took place.

“I do think Canelo is the smarter fighter. I do feel like Charlo’s emotions get into it too much, but like I said, I feel like he’s going to surprise a lot of us. A lot of people are counting him out as if he can’t win the fight,” said Anderson.

“I think he’s going to come into the fight and show us a completely different Charlo, and he’s going to make it a very interesting fight for both of them,” said Anderson about his belief that Jermell will cause Canelo problems.