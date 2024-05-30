It Promises To Be One Crazy Summer For The Heavyweight Division This Year

Although it will not be official summertime until June 24th, we are close enough, and the red-hot heavyweight action, some of it promising to be crazy, will get going this weekend. It could indeed prove to be a crazy summer for the heavyweight division. First up, this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, we will see the guaranteed heavyweight explosion of a fight called Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang.

Also on the card, Filip Hrgovic will face Daniel Dubois in what promises to be an exciting fight, maybe one that will shock and surprise us. Then, on July 6, we will get the Johnny Fisher-Alen Babic fight, which could be a wild and crazy affair when it lasts. Then on July 20, we will get the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, one of the most talked about fight of the year, this fight generating a ton of publicity, not all of it good. Also, on July 27, we will get the potential car crash of a fight involving Joe Joyce slugging it out with fellow stationary warrior Derek Chisora. This one will not be for the faint-hearted!

Finally, to see out the heavyweight summer period, Andy Ruiz and Jarell Miller will go at it on August 3rd. This one, too, could be lively and unpredictable. We could also see Anthony Joshua fight again before the end of the summer, with that talk of a Wembley date in September, maybe against the Hrgovic-Dubois winner.

Add it all up, and we have a hectic heavyweight schedule this summer. So, which of these six or seven fights are you most looking forward to seeing?

Wilder, 43-3-1(42) against Zhang, 26-2-1(21) could be a real firefight, while the fight could end in a flash. Banger against banger, with the careers of both men on the line, this fight might be one of the top three or four fights a fan will not risk missing this year. It will be violent, and what price will both men hit the mat before it’s over?

Hrgovic, 17-0(14), and against Dubois, 20-2(19), also sees two big guys going at it. Dubois is a proven puncher, while Hrgovic, the better boxer, can also hit with authority. These two have history, the duo having sparred some years back. There is some bad blood here, and both men aim to punish the other. This fight is likely to end inside the distance, but who wins?

Fisher, 11-0(10) against Babic, 12-1(11), is another fight that almost calls for KO. Fisher is the bigger man, yet he has less pro experience. Babic is a lot of fun to watch, but he can be vulnerable. This one may not be for the purists (come to think of it, neither will the Wilder-Zhang fight!), but it promises to be fun. While it lasts, it might not last too long.

Tyson, 50-6(44) against Paul, 9-1(6), has got everyone stating their opinion. Should this one even be happening? However, millions of fans, curiosity seekers, and Tyson and Paul fans will be tuning in. This fight will be dynamite at the box office. As to how the fight unfolds, who on earth can say with any real conviction? This fight IS crazy.

Joyce, 16-2(15) and against Chisora, 34-13(23) cannot be anything other than an ‘Ill-hit-you, you-hit-me’ war. It won’t be pretty, and people who worry about the long-term health of both men will be far from happy. But fans of X-rated, even sickening violence will get their kicks with this one.

Ruiz, 35-2(22) against Miller, 26-1-1(22) could prove to be the ‘heaviest’ fight of the summer schedule, with the combined poundage of the two men likely to be high. Ruiz, though, has those fast hands, and he should be able to outbox Miller. Miller will keep coming for as long as he can, but can Ruiz become the first man to lay Miller out cold? Dubois got a TKO win over “Big Baby,” but can Ruiz put him to sleep?

With AJ possibly fighting again before the end of the summer and Joseph Parker also looking to box again soon, it will be a busy heavyweight schedule this summer. Bring on the action, and bring on the craziness!