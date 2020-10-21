Is It Too Late For Evgeny Romanov To Make It Big In The Heavyweight Division?

Email WhatsApp 35 Shares

Prior to this February, Russian heavyweight Evgeny Romanov could boast how he was the only man to have KO’d Deontay Wilder. The 35-year-old met Wilder in the amateurs, in a bout that was contested down at cruiserweight, and he knocked him out in the third-round, this in 2008. Going pro in July of 2016, and boxing exclusively at home in Russia, Romanov is currently 14-0, with all 14 wins coming via stoppage.

But Romanov has made slow progress, fighting nobody of obvious note – a 1st round KO win over Dillon Carman in 2019 probably being his most notable pro win thus far. The 35-year-old last fought back in August of last year but he is now set to fight on November 7, again in Russia, against faded former WBO heavyweight champ Siarhei Liakhovich, 27-8(17).

“The White Wolf” is now 44 years of age, he has been KO’d or stopped some six times and he was the victim of that quite frightening leg twitch KO at the hands of Wilder, this back in 2013. Liakhovich has gone 2-5 over his last seven fights and he was stopped by Simon Kean in his most recent ring appearance, this in December. It seems Romanov will have his way with the man from Belarus.

But can Romanov still make any big impact on the heavyweight scene? At age 35, with just 14 fights behind him, Romanov may well have left things far too late. Shouldn’t Romanov have been stepped up in class by now if he is to have any chance of making his mark? The Liakhovich fight cannot be classed as a step up, that’s for certain. Still, Romanov has an interesting story, he can punch and he was a fine amateur.

Here’s an idea straight out of left field: how about a Romanov-Wilder rematch early next year, in what would be the former WBC heavyweight champ’s comeback fight! Too risky? Wholly unrealistic? Never gonna happen? Probably all three, but we’ve seen crazier fights made over the years.

In the meantime, look for Romanov to halt Liakhovich in quick fashion next month.