Hitchins Ready for War: IBF Title Showdown with Paro

Richardson Hitchins says he’ll be ready to “adjust” to any game plan that IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro brings to the table this Saturday night in their fight at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) believes that Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) may choose to try and rough him up, as he did in dethroning IBF 140-lb champion Surbriel Matias on June 15th in Manati, Puerto Rico. Paro, 28, threw out the rule book in that fight, going ruthless on Matias to get the win, and worked for him because he got the win.
Hitchins looked vulnerable to pressure and being roughed up in his recent razor-close 12-round decision win over Gustavo Lemos on April 6th. So, it’s predicable that Paro will take advantage of the weaknesses Richardson showed in tat fight.
“When he fought [Subriel] Matias, I expected him to win, but I knew there was a chance he could win because he actually knows how to box,” said Richardson Hitchins during Thursday’s final press conference for his fight against IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro on Saturday night.
“I don’t know if he’s saying, ‘We’re going to rough him up, we’re going to manhandle him, we’re going to pressure him,’ but I’m going to be prepared for a boxing match too. When it comes to the sweet science, I know how to do it all.
“I’m at the world stage for a reason. I been showing I’m at the world stage since I was in the amateurs. I had to fight 20 different stays over seven days over in Russia, being an Olympian. So, I’m used to seeing all types of guys. Whatever he brings to the table, I’ll be able to adjust. I hope he’ll be able to adjust to me,” said Hitchins.