Hitchins Ready for War: IBF Title Showdown with Paro

Richardson Hitchins says he’ll be ready to “adjust” to any game plan that IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro brings to the table this Saturday night in their fight at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) believes that Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) may choose to try and rough him up, as he did in dethroning IBF 140-lb champion Surbriel Matias on June 15th in Manati, Puerto Rico. Paro, 28, threw out the rule book in that fight, going ruthless on Matias to get the win, and worked for him because he got the win.

Hitchins looked vulnerable to pressure and being roughed up in his recent razor-close 12-round decision win over Gustavo Lemos on April 6th. So, it’s predicable that Paro will take advantage of the weaknesses Richardson showed in tat fight.