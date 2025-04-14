“He’s Going to Walk Into Something”: Teofimo Lopez Confident Ahead of Arnold Barboza Jr. Clash on Fatal Fury Undercard

WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez says challenger Arnold Barboza Jr. is going to “walk into something” on May 2nd in their undercard fight on the Fatal Fury card, live on DAZN PPV at Times Square in New York City.

Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) is expected to win due to his power and experience advantage. Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs). He’s faced the better opposition lately and performed better.

“I’m just here doing my job. I’m just here to show I’m the best,” said Teofimo Lopez to Ring Magazine when asked if he was trying to shut Arnold Barboza Jr. up during their press conference altercation ahead of their fight next month on May 2nd at Times Square in New York.

“He’s trying to talk a game that he’s trying to get this fight. Now, it’s here. Now, all we can do is stay focused and dedicated to everything and go out there and put on a good show. He should have known better. Don’t tip by hat,” said Teofimo about what led to him smacking Barboza Jr. during their face-off.

Teofimo went off on Barboza Jr. during their face-off after he knocked his cowboy off his head. The unbeaten Arnold Jr. was furious and had to be held back from getting to Teofimo to slug him.