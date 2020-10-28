Herring vs Frampton Now A Possibility For Dec.19 In London

It almost feels as though talk of a Jamel Herring-Carl Frampton fight has been going on for the longest time. The two were first spoken of as potential rivals last year, then a date was set for June 13 at Windsor Park. That was ruined by the coronavirus, and both men instead took other fights – Frampton beating Darren Taylor, Herring beating Jonathan Oquendo.

But now, as per a piece from Irish-Boxing, there is a good chance Herring could defend his WBO super featherweight title against Frampton in London on December 19. If this turns out to be the case it will add even more to what is already a great year-end boxing schedule. For “The Jackal,” the fight will present the chance to make history – Frampton bidding to become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion.

Frampton, who ruled at super-bantamweight and featherweight, and who is currently 28-2(16) showed what he is capable in great wins over Leo Santa Cruz, Nonito Donaire and Kiko Martinez. Frampton lost the return fight with Santa Cruz and the Belfast warrior was also beaten by Josh Warrington in another great action fight. Since then, the 33-year-old has won two on the spin. But can Frampton beat Herring?

Herring is a year older than Frampton and he is currently 22-2(10). against Frampton, Herring will be making the third defence of the title he won back in May of last year. The two losses o Herring’s record came against Denis Shafikov (a TKO loss) and Ladarius Miller (UD). Since then, Herring has gone 6-0. Arguably at his best now, Herring will be in no mood to come to London to lose to Frampton.

It’s an interesting fight and hopefully, this one will get done for the end of the year. Frampton, if he can get the win, would end 2020 in great style, for himself and his army of fans. But how much have those tough fights taken out of Frampton? Southpaw Herring will be boxing away from home but many fans will see him as the favorite in this fight.