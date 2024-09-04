Hearn: “I Don’t Think Terence Crawford Fights Again”

Is Terence “Bud” Crawford done as a fighter? In the opinion of promoter Eddie Hearn, yes, Crawford could have boxed his last fight. This was the August 3rd decision win over Israil Madrimov, who saw the Nebraskan win a belt at a fourth weight. Speaking with Talk Sport, Hearn, who picked Madrimov to defeat Crawford, said the only fight Crawford will stick around for is one with Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford, Hearn said, is “not interested in fighting Vergil Ortiz or Boots Ennis.” While Crawford doesn’t seem interested in fighting Sebastian Fundora for another couple of belts at 154, the WBO recently ordered the fight. So, could Crawford pull an Andre Ward and go out unbeaten while still on top of his game? Hearn thinks there is a very good chance this is what “Bud” will do.

“I don’t think Terence Crawford will fight again,” Hearn said. “Because I think he’s made really solid money in the last couple of fights. And I don’t think he wants to fight Vergil Ortiz; I don’t think he wants to fight Jaron Boots Ennis. I think the only way Crawford will fight again is against Canelo Alvarez. Because he’s got used to that pay bracket, and I don’t think that pay bracket exists anymore outside of Canelo Alvarez.”

Not too long ago, Turki Alashikh said the same thing Hearn has said: Canelo is the only fight that interests Crawford at this point. If Crawford had fought Canelo and beat him, it would have been a huge achievement that would have added enormously to Crawford’s already impressive resume. But might we say goodbye to Crawford if Canelo doesn’t want the fight?

At a spotless 41-0(31) and at age 36, Crawford perhaps feels he has done enough. The Ward mentioned above surprised many of us when he retired when he did when there were still big fights out there for him. It is a great thing when a special fighter can go out on his terms, his health and wealth intact. Crawford is also a lock for the Hall of Fame, and some may rate him as an all-time great.

If Crawford has boxed his last, which fight goes down as his defining fight? It’s probably the Errol Spence win from last year. Is this win, along with the ones Crawford scored over the likes of Yuriorkis Gamboa (for some, the most exciting fight of Crawford’s career), Viktor Postol, Julius Indongo, Jose Benavidez Jr, Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Kell Brook, David Avanesyan, Shawn Porter, Spence, and Madrimov enough to earn him the status of an all-time great?

Crawford unified all four belts at 140 and 147, reigned at 135, and won the WBA belt at 154.

Assuming he has boxed his last fight, how highly do YOU rate Terence Crawford?