Golovkin on Szeremeta: This isn’t just any fight

Gennadiy Golovkin’s press conference with little known Kamil Szeremeta on Wednesday was nothing affair with very said between the two fighters about their clash this Friday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Golovkin is defending his IBF middleweight title against the unbeaten Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs), a fighter that only a few boxing have ever heard of.

The Polish fighter has built an unbeaten record against obscure opposition like himself, and the IBF decide to give him a #1 ranking.

Many boxing fans think Golovkin should have vacated his IBF title rather than get stuck fighting someone that won’t advance his career.

If anything, Golovkin could hurt his career on Friday night if he struggles to beat Szeremeta or if he loses. You can’t rule out GGG getting beaten because he looked awful during the press conference from weight loss.

A completely drained looking Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) rarely smiled and never laughed once during the press conference. The confidence and sense of humor that GGG once had was gone.

Rather than speak English, Golovkin used an interpreter, which seemed because he speaks good enough English to be understood. Using an interpretation seemed like a regressive move on Golovkin’s part, and you have to wonder if he’s using them to hide.

“This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning,” said Golovkin during Wednesday’s news conference. “It’s an important fight because it’s a title defense and that fact that I’m setting a record,

“The goal is to fight for a record 21 successful defense of the world title,” Golovkin said.

It seems weird to see Golovkin lowering himself to talk about such a trivial record. Is that what’s come of GGG’s career?

A lot of boxing fans have been confused with GGG talking about 21 successful defenses because he was beaten by Canelo Alvarez in 2018, and he only recently captured the vacant IBF middleweight title last year in beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by a controversial 12 round unanimous decision.

The record that Golovkin is about to set on Friday of 21 title defenses obviously isn’t consecutive defenses. They’re career defenses, which isn’t as big of a deal. It doesn’t mean as much, and that’s why boxing fans haven’t paid too much interest in Golovkin and his promoter Eddie Hearn constantly talking about his 21 defenses.

If they’re not consecutive defenses, it’s not a big deal. Golovkin’s opponent, Szeremeta, has done zero to deserve a title shot, given the low-level opposition.

With Golovkin about to turn 39 on April 8, it would be a good idea or him to vacate the IBF middleweight title and move up to 168 to chase Canelo Alvarez and go after the super middleweight titles.

Golovkin physically needs to make that move to 168 because he looked terrible today, and he’s been looking bad in making weight for the last few years. If a smaller fighter like Canelo is able to fight at a high level at 168, Golovkin should be able to do it as well if he’s got the confidence to move up in weight.

If he stays at 160, he’ll destroy what’s left of his career. Fighting Szeremeta is a bad move on Golovkin’s part, and the same can be said about his last fight against Derevyanchenko. Golovkin should have moved up to 168 and fought WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders or WBA champ Callum Smith.

“I have not achieved everything I have wanted. I have to win Friday to look into other opportunities,” said Golovkin.

If Golovkin is serious about wanting to achieve more, dumping the IBF 160lb title is the best thing he can do. That title is worthless because the division is empty now, and all the contenders in the IBF’s rankings are no-name fighters that bring nothing to the table for GGG or DAZN.

Unless Golovkin wants to fight a unification with WBC champion Jermall Charlo or WBO champion Demetrius Andrade, he needs to vacate and move to 168. You have to believe that Eddie hearn has already recommended that the move for Golovkin.

“I tried to emphasize more on my power for this fight, but I feel I will be ready for this fight,” said Golovkin. “During training when I sparred.

“I felt strong and powerful. I have a lot of stamina. There have been some changes made to my training,” Golovkin said about his training camp.”



