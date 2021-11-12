Golovkin needs an impressive win over Murata to get Canelo trilogy

Gennadiy Golovkin will need to put in an exceptional performance by knocking out his opponent Ryota Murata on December 29th for him to have a shot at facing Canelo Alvarez in a trilogy match next May.

Golovkin needs to look good, but not too good that he scares Canelo away. If Golovkin obliterates Murata in one or two rounds, Canelo may elect to go in the direction of a softer target.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) needs an opponent for his next fight, and he’s done with his mission to become the undisputed champion at 168.

Now, Canelo can afford to take a fight that DAZN and the boxing public are interested in, and Golovkin could be the guy that he picks.

What could spoil the 39-year-old Golovkin’s chances of getting the fight with Canelo is if he loses or looks bad against WBA middleweight champion Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) on December 29th.

Canelo won’t want to face Golovkin if he’s coming off a controversial 12 round decision as we saw two years ago against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Although Canelo has been involved in a handful of questionable decisions over the last five years, he can get away with it due to his popularity.

Canelo is the A-side against Golovkin or any fighter for that matter, so it’s less important for him to win decisively.

“I think we need to see a vintage GGG knockout victory, just to make the fans salivate for that Canelo fight,” Ak said to DAZN Boxing Show.

“You need people to want that fight. If you see Canelo coming off a Caleb Plant and you see GGG going the distance – struggling with a Murata – guess what? That fight is going to lose a little steam.”

Golovkin has already lost a great deal of popularity over the last three years due to his inactivity and the marginal opposition he’s faced.

Fighting rarely has definitely Golovkin’s popularity, but he’s made things worse for himself by facing obscure fighters that the boxing world had no interest in seeing him fight.

When you get a fighter that fails to take the fights that the fans are demanding from them, they wreck their careers. You can say that Golovkin has done more harm to his career with his soft match-making and his inactivity than what he dealt with in his defeat at the hands of Canelo in 2018.

“You’re 39 years old. And you got somebody in there that’s kind of like you, you know, he’s the Japanese version of GGG,” Barak said.

“He’s [Ryota Murata] got that high guard and he moves forward. He’s a knockout artist, he’s got a high knockout percentage and chases his guys down.”

Golovkin could lose to Murata if he fights the way he did in his controversial victory over Derevyanchenko. Murata hits harder than Derevyanchenko, and he’s capable of putting his hands together to nail Golovkin with combinations.