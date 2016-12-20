Golovkin-Jacobs ticket information

“The Mecca of Boxing” and The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden will host Unified Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0, 33 KO’s) as he defends his titles (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) against WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger, Brooklyn’s DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s) on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The championship event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Golovkin and Jacobs have an extraordinary, combined 35 consecutive knockouts heading into this highly anticipated battle.

Presented by K2 Promotions, tickets for “MIDDLEWEIGHT MADNESS” priced at $1000, $600, $400, $300, $200 and $100, will go on sale Christmas Eve, This Saturday, December 24th at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.thegarden.com.

“I love fighting at Madison Square Garden, it feels like my second home”, said Golovkin. “Danny is a great fighter, one of the best middleweights and a big test for me. I look forward to another ‘Big Drama Show’ in New York City.”

Stated Jacobs, “I’m excited about facing Gennady and proving I’m the best middleweight in the world. On March 18th I’m bringing all the belts back to Brooklyn with me.”

“We’re very excited to promote this outstanding matchup of the two best middleweights in the world, Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs,” said Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions. “It doesn’t get any better than this, the World Middleweight Championship at The Mecca of Boxing, it’s truly going to be a memorable evening.”

“With Gennady’s previous fight at Madison Square Garden last October against David Lemieux selling out and Danny’s huge Brooklyn fan base, we anticipate tickets will move very quickly.”

“March 18th is a big night for the boxing world,” said Keith Connolly of Team Jacobs. “You have the two best middleweights in the world going head to head for the majority of the belts. What else could anyone ask for. This is a fight the boxing fans deserve.”

“We want to thank Al Haymon for all his tireless work over the last nine years helping put Danny into this position to have an opportunity to beat Gennady Golovkin, one of the best fighters in the world. Come March 18th Danny will come out on top and he will be taking all the belts back to Brooklyn, you can count on that”

Since his first fight in the United States and on HBO in September 2012, Golovkin has become one of the most talked about fighters in the world. In his last three fights, Golovkin has sold out Madison Square Garden, The Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles and The O2 in London. The battle with Jacobs will be the fifth time Golovkin has fought at Madison Square Garden.

In his last fight, on September 10, 2016 in front of over 19,000 fans at The 02, Golovkin stopped Undefeated Welterweight World Champion Kell Brook in the fifth round, his 23rd consecutive knockout and his 17th straight middleweight world title defense.

Born and raised in the boxing hotbed of Brownsville, New York which has produced many legendary world champions including Mike Tyson and Riddock Bowe, the heavy handed Jacobs has scored numerous highlight reel knockouts over his nine years as a professional.

In the most impressive fight of his career on December 5, 2015, Jacobs spectacularly knocked out longtime rival and then undefeated former middleweight champion Peter Quillin in the first round in Brooklyn, New York.

Sandwiched around the Quillin stoppage are two impressive knockouts of former world champion Sergio Mora, the first coming on August 1, 2015 in the second round in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, Jacobs knocked out Mora in the seventh round on September 9, 2016 in Reading, PA.

One of the biggest punchers in the sport of boxing, Jacobs has won his last 12 fights, all by stoppage.