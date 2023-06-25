George Kambosos picks Canelo Alvarez to beat Jermall Charlo

Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is picking Canelo Alvarez to defeat Jermall Charlo in September in the Mexican star’s first fight of his three-fight deal with PBC.

Kambosos, who is no stranger to inactivity, sees the two years that WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since 2021 will factor in his fifth with Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs), who has been busy with his career during that time.

We’ve heard that Jermall has had personal problems along with an injury that has kept him out of action for the last 23 months.

But you got to wonder if he’s fully over with what keeps him out of the ring because if he’s still got mental or physical issues that are keeping him from putting forth maximum effort in training camp, he’s going to lose to the more focused Canelo.

It’s believed that Canelo’s three-fight deal with PBC could potentially involve two of these fighters:

– David Benavidez

– Errol Spence Jr

– Demetrius Andrade

Boxing fans would like to see Canelo fight a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, but given Alvarez’s insistence on the same deal as their previous fight, that must be seen as code to mean, ‘I’m not interested in fighting Bivol again.’

“I think [Jermall] Charlo is a great fighter, but the inactivity is too much, and I think inactivity is sometimes good for a fighter,” said George Kambosos Jr to Fight Hub TV, saying that Jermall Charlo has been out of the ring for too long to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September.

Kambosos is right. The Inactivity going to give Jermall massive problems against Canelo, especially if the fight is at a fast pace like his last one against Juan Macias Montiel in July 2021.

“Obviously, I’ve had a little bit more time since my last fight

in October, but for his stance where he’s at, that two years is going to be a big factor,” Kambosos said about Jermall.

“Canelo has been fighting. Look, Canelo didn’t look amazing against [John] Ryder, but again, Ryder is a tough guy too. So, I think Canelo gets the job done [against Charlo]. Again, an exciting fight. It’ll be interesting, but I think Canelo will get it done.

“Hopefully, he goes to the big one against Benavidez. That’s the one that we all want to see. I don’t know if Benavidez and [David] Morrell is going to fight. That’d be another great fight, so we’ll see.

“I think Benavidez. He’s been in the bigger fights, more experience, and he can take a shot and keep coming back,” said Kambosos when asked who he likes in a fight between Benavidez and WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr.

“He’s got explosive power, and he’s got a high volume too. So I would have to go with him, yeah,” said Kambosos in picking Benavidez over Morrell Jr.