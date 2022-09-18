Gennadiy Golovkin: “Today, Canelo is better”

Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) paid his respects to his conqueror Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) after losing a 12 round unanimous decision to him on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golovkin admitted that Canelo was the better fighter than him, and he blames his loss on “strategy.” It was pretty clear that Golovkin had the wrong game plan in the first seven rounds, choosing to try and box Canelo rather than slugging.

When Golovkin did adapt in the eighth round and change game plans, he rallied and appeared to sweep the championship rounds.

It was a big mistake on Golovkin’s part to give away most, if not all, of the first seven rounds. If the idea was for Golovkin to try and outbox Canelo like Dmitry Bivol did last May, it was a foolish mistake because he’s not as talented as him and was never going to outbox Canelo.

The scores were: 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.

After the fight, Golovkin said he’s not retiring. He says he has three titles at 160, and he’s going to return.

Canelo said he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol if he wins his next fight against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. If Bivol beats Zurdo, then Canelo will face him next.

“Today, Canelo is better,” said Gennadiy Golovkin after the fight with Canelo Alvarez. “Again, strategy. When I started in the second half, I tried. I feel not bad. It’s a good fight.

“100%,” said Golovkin when asked if his beef with Canelo is over now. “An all-time fighter like a basketball. Absolutely, I have a great plan. Congrats to Canelo and all fans, boxing fans.

“Remember, I have three belts at 160. I come back. I’m still champion, guys. I want to shake hands with Canelo. He’s a real warrior. If you not understand, you understand nothing,” said Golovkin.

“Of course, everybody knows, we’ll see what happens in that fight, but I need rest,” said Canelo when asked if he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol next.

“I need rest, I need to keep my body. I need to come back and get the strength back in my hand and my body and then come back stronger than ever,” continued Canelo.

“It’s very important for me and my legacy and for my proud, for my country, for my family, for everything,” said Canelo when asked how important it was for him to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

“It’s very important, and I will beat him,” said Canelo about Bivol.