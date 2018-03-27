Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan now in the frame to face Gennady Golovkin – if Canelo’s suspension stands

Last week, news broke how Irish warrior Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan was set to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez after the May 5 return fight between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin had been settled – whether Canelo won or lost; the plan being for the flame-haired star, who we all know has been in the news almost constantly just lately, to fight the Irishman in September, on Mexican Independence Day (Irish-Boxing.con first broke this news).





But a lot of things have happened over the past few days: namely, and most importantly, Canelo twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. With Canelo now indefinitely suspended (the Nevada Commission to hear the fighter’s case at a hearing in April), the May 5 rematch with GGG is very much in doubt (as Dan Rafael of ESPN.com wrote, those fans who feel Canelo, the big superstar that he is, is in no danger of not landing the lucrative rematch, need to recall the Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis situation of 2002; when Vegas said no way to Tyson fighting Lewis there, instead sending the fight elsewhere).

Now, O’Sullivan is reportedly in the frame for another massive fight – along with Demetrius Andrade – as he is being considered by Team-GGG as a replacement opponent for the unbeaten world ruler in case the Canelo return does not take place as was/is scheduled, and if Canelo’s suspension sticks. This is obviously great news for “Spike,” and for all passionate Irish boxing fans.

Gavan Casey of the42.ie broke this news (again picked up by Irish-Boxing.com) and everyone is now awaiting the ruling of The NV State Athletic Commission on April 10. O’Sullivan, in training for a May 4 fight, against TBA, in Vegas, will of course be hoping Canelo is handed a stiff punishment and that it is he who benefits by landing the biggest fight of his entire career; a world middleweight title shot.

At this juncture, nobody can say for sure what will happen on May 5, or who will fight who on the date. But it just might turn out to be a massive night for Irish boxing.