Gabe Rosado battles Shane Mosley Jr. on Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe card on April 9th

Gabe Rosado will be battling Shane Mosley Jr. in a 10 round contest next month on the undercard of the Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe card on DAZN on April 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight title will be on the line for the Rosado vs. Mosley Jr. bout on April 9th.

Adding the always entertaining former two-time world title challenger Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) to the Garcia-Tagoe card will help create interest from boxing fans in tuning in to watch the event on DAZN.

Rosado, 36, is coming off a 12 round unanimous decision loss to former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia last November in Anaheim, California. That fight was a real war from start to finish, but ultimately, Munguia’s high punch output proved to be the difference in the end.

Rosado will be moving back up to 168 for the fight with the 31-year-old Mosley Jr, which will make it easier on him to make the weight.

To be sure, Rosado feels better at this weight class than he does at 160 at this stage in his 16-year professional career

“I’m back at 168, where I feel more comfortable,” said Gabe Rosado. “I won’t take Shane Mosley Jr. lightly, this is a big step-up fight for him, and I expect him to be at his best.”

Mosley Jr., the son of boxing legend Shane Mosley, is coming off a 10 round majority decision loss to Jason Quigley last year in May in a fight that was razor-close at the end.

The eight-year professional Mosley Jr. has only lost four times, losing to the aforementioned Quigley, Brandon Adams, David Toussaint, and Marchristopher Adkins.

Of the defeats, only the loss to Quigley came recently for Mosley Jr. The other three defeats were from much earlier in his career before he’d made improvements to his game.

It should be interesting to see if Rosado can deal with the youth and size of the lanky 6’1″ Mosley Jr, who is a lot taller than his famous dad. A victory for Mosley Jr. over Rosado would be a nice feather in his cap and would open the door to important fights.

“I’m looking forward to making a run at the super middleweight division, and Shane Jr. is in my way. I respect his father, who is one of the best to do it,” said Rosado.

“So this fight is nothing personal, it’s strictly business, and I plan to get the job done and put on a show for the fans in San Antonio, Texas! Get your popcorn ready, the ‘King’ is back!!!”