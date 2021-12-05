Filip Hrgovic Powers Past Emir Ahmatovic In Three-Rounds; Wants A Big Fight Next

Croatian heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic, arguably THE most avoided heavyweight in the division right now, last night scored an impressive third-round stoppage of unbeaten but largely untested Serbian fighter Emir Ahmatovic who is based in Germany. Hrgovic, fighting on the Haney-Diaz card in Las Vegas, scored two knockdowns in the second round, before he ended his night’s work with another knockdown at the :30 second mark of round three.

Hrgovic is now a perfect 14-0(12). Ahmatovic, who had his US debut last night, loses his unbeaten record in dropping to 10-1(7).

Hrgovic continues to stay busy as he awaits the big fights his considerable talents fully deserve. As fans may recall, Hrgovic was to have boxed Michael Hunter in an IBF final eliminator yet Hunter chose to go another route (and was extremely fortunate to have got the draw he got when he was busted up and, plenty of people felt, beaten by Jerry Forrest earlier this week). Hrgovic might even be one of the best heavyweights out there today. As he showed last night in despatching 34 year old Ahmatovic, Hrgovic is a most effective puncher and he has fine skills.

It really is nothing short of a disgrace that the 29 year old Hrgovic has been avoided by the top contenders. Hrgovic is feeling the frustration and he continues to call for the big and meaningful fights, asking his promoters to get them for him. But how much longer most Hrgovic be forced to play the waiting game? Fans need to get behind Hrgovic; he wants to fight the best, he is unafraid of fighting anyone and he has the definitive look of a future heavyweight champion of the world. If only he gets the chance to fight for the belts.

No disrespect to Hunter, who showed heart in the Forrest battle, but it seems clear Hrgovic would have beaten him had their final eliminator bout come off. Hunter was smart to go down the different path he chose (even if he looked anything but smart in opting to face Forrest in their fight, which was actually a return meeting).

In 2022, the 6’6” Hrgovic must get what he deserves. It’s more than past the time Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing, who co-promote Hrgovic, to get their man the real-deal fights.

