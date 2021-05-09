Demetrius Andrade to fight at end of summer

Eddie Hearn is using the shotgun approach to try and find an opponent for his fighter WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade for his next fight that he’s planning at the end of the summer.

Showing signs of desperation, Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) showed up at Canelo Alvarez’s post-fight press conference last Saturday to call out the popular star, and he promptly told to “get the f*** out of here.”

Hearn admits that it wasn’t a good idea for the 2008 U.S Olympian Andrade to use that tactic to try and pressure Canelo to fight him.

It’s a lousy situation Andrade is in with him being ignored and voided by the top guys at 160 and 168. As Andrade points out, Canelo had no problems fighting Rocky Fielding, who wasn’t a big name.

If the issue preventing Canelo from fighting Andrade is his lack of popularity, why then did he fight Fielding, Avni Yildirim, Callum Smith, and Saunders? Those aren’t popular fighters in the U.S.

Hearn wants Charlo and Golovkin for Andrade

“It probably wasn’t the best idea to get a Canelo fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Secondsout about Demetrius Andrade showing up at Canelo’s post-fight press conference to call him out.

“He’s a middleweight, we’re planning a fight for him at the end of the summer. We know what we want to do. We want [Jermall] Charlo, we want Golovkin.

It’s improbable IBF middleweight champion Golovkin will agree to fight Andrade, even though it would be a big fight for him.

The 39-year-old Golovkin appears to be only interested in taking easy fights while he waits for Canelo to throw him a bone for the trilogy match that he’s been waiting on since 2018.

If Golovkin were to fight Andrade, it would be a 50-50 fight, and obviously, he’s not going to take that kind of risk because he’s waiting/hoping to get the trilogy match with Canelo.

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo is also looking to get a fight with Canelo, and he’s shown zero interest in fighting Andrade or David Benavidez.

It’s safe to say that Charlo will never fight Andrade while he’s still fighting at a high level.

“There are other options as well,” Hearn said. “Chris Eubank Jr is another option. Who knows in 2022 for Canelo? But for now, all Canelo wants to do is pick up the undisputed championship.

“I think the champions [Golovkin, Charlo, Ryota Murata, Erislandy Lara, and Canelo], that’s what they should be doing.

“You seen Canelo do it. Canelo fought a difficult style in Billy Joe Saunders tonight. No one wanted to fight Billy Joe Saunders.

“He’s clever, he’s hard to hit, he’s a good mover and so is Demetrius. Demetrius has shown chinks in his armor. These guys should be jumping on that fight,” said Hearn.

The middleweight champions GGG, Charlo, and Ryota Murata, should want to fight Andrade, but they don’t want to. Since there’s no way of forcing them to, they’re not going to fight him.

Instead, it appears they’ll milk their respective belts and wait for a big payday. Golovkin and Murata are expected to fight in December. Interestingly, Golovkin may sit and wait until then before fighting again.

What Hearn isn’t saying is whether he was the one that planted the idea into Andrade’s head for him to show up at Canelo’s post-fight pressor to ask him for a fight. It wouldn’t be surprising if this was his idea.

Hearn needs to start matching Andrade against quality opponents because thus far he’s whiffed three times in a row since signing the American. In the three fights Andrade has been with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, he’s fought these less than popular fighters:

Liam Williams

Luke Keeler

Maciej Sulecki

Those are the type of fighters that Andrade could have easily fought before signing with Hearn.