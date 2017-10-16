Boxing News 24/7


Eubank Jr, Groves ready to fight

WBA super champion George Groves defeated fellow countryman Jamie Cox in the Ali Trophy quarter-final with a fourth-round knockout and paved the way for a British superfight semi-final with Chris Eubank Jr.

“We have an opportunity to put on a mega fight. I can’t wait, it’s going to be epic!” said Eubank Jr. after facing off with Groves. Groves ended Cox’s unbeaten record Saturday night as he delivered a stunning right hook body shot to floor Cox.


“I was landing big body shots on Jamie, in the end it was a right hook to the body, it’s a crippling shot – I don’t blame him for not getting up,” said Groves now looking forward to fighting Eubank Jr.

“It’s going to be a great fight. Eubank has always been all-action. He has improved over the years but he hasn’t boxed anyone on my level. I know if I boxed like I did tonight, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

Cox worked furiously and fought with intensity from the first bell, but in the end he could not handle Groves’ greater power.

“He placed the shot greatly and he’s a very good champion. He prepared well, I made a mistake and he made me pay. It was a great fight until then,” said Cox.

“It was an honour being a part of this great tournament.”


