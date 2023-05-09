Errol Spence wants Canelo to avoid Dmitry Bivol & Artur Beterbiev

Canelo Alvarez should avoid the unbeaten light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol at all costs, says unified welterweight champ Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence.

Errol feels that IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb champion Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) and WBA champ Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) are impervious to the power of the smaller Canelo, and he possesses the wrong style to have a chance of beating either of these two fighters.

Spence says that Canelo’s habit of throwing mainly single power shots that he puts everything into wouldn’t work against Beterbiev or Bivol.

Indeed, we’ve already seen how ineffective Canelo’s fighting style was in his loss to Bivol last year, and he’s done zero to change how he fights.

“David Benavidez would be a good-a** fight. He should avoid Dmitry Bivol, s***, and Artur Beterbiev. Go back to 168 lbs and handle your business. 175 lbs is pushing it,” said Errol Spence Jr to ESNEWS about his advice for Canelo Alvarez

“Lately, we’ve been talking once every two weeks, just trying to get everything together so we can fight. It’s going to happen. It’s taking some time, but it’s going to happen,” said Spence about a fight with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed 147-lb championship.

What Canelo should do is fight Beterbiev for his three 175-lb titles because his style of fighting is more suited to the Mexican superstar than Bivol’s.

In Canelo’s fight last Saturday night against John Ryder, he fought similarly to how he did against Bivol, and the only reason he won was because of how slow, weak & limited the British fighter was.

Spence wants Canelo to stay at 168 and defend his undisputed championship against contender David Benavidez because he feels that’s a better match-up for him. It may not be, though, because Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is essentially a light heavyweight, every bit as big as Bivol and Beterbiev.

Benavidez chooses to drain down to fight at 168. In contrast, Bivol & Beterbiev aren’t going to put their bodies through torture to fight in that weight class just so they can try and get a fight against Canelo, which some boxing fans believe is the sole reason why ‘The Mexican Monster’ persists in staying at super middleweight. He wants that Canelo money.

Benavidez looked physically terrible after draining to get to 168 for his last fight against Caleb Plant on March 25th, and it’s clear that he needs to move to 175 already.

The hell that Benavidez put his body through to get down to 168 for the Plant fight appears to have physically aged. Benavidez looked gaunt and still looks that way weeks after the fight.