Errol Spence says Terence Crawford fight coming at right time

Errol Spence Jr believes his fight with Terence Crawford is coming at the right time in their careers because it involves them fighting for all of the marbles with all four welterweight titles at stake when they meet on July 29th.

Spence points out that if he and Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) had fought years ago, it wouldn’t have been as important because it wouldn’t have been for the undisputed 147-lb championship.

Unfortunately for Spence & Crawford, the boxing public are less impressed by the undisputed angle. They still view the fight in the same light as they did with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy match, which came four years too late.

Fans are still interested in the Spence-Crawford contest, but it’s obvious that the two fighters let their match-up marinate way too long. Ideally, they should have fought in 2018 or 2019, as that was when they were younger, closer to their prime, and, more importantly, fighting frequently.

Since 2020, Spence & Crawford’s activity level has dropped off the map to the point where they’re fighting just once a year and only against mediocre opposition. That’s not nearly enough for fighters to keep their popularity high.

“I had a dream. I wanted to be undisputed and get all the belts, and that’s what I did. I wanted to fight the best guys in the world. That’s what I do, and that’s what I continue to do,” said Errol Spence to the boxing media on why he’s facing Terence Crawford on July 29th instead of someone else.

“Love it. I feel like we both wanted it and got it done. It’s the best fighting the best. For people saying we took too long. It didn’t take too long at all because we’re fighting for all the Marbles now.

“If we would have fought four or five years ago, yeah, that would have been a great fight, but we wouldn’t have fought for all the marbles,” said Spence.

“I feel like that’s the only fight that makes sense to me to fight for the last title. Fight a guy that is considered one of the best in the world,” said Spence.

“So I feel like right now this is when the top guys, the creme de la creme fighting each other to see who’s the best fighter in boxing.

“I know how to train, I know how focused I am, and I know what I’m coming to do,” said Errol Spence Jr to the media on Tuesday, talking about his fight with Terence Crawford.

“I didn’t take too much from it,” said Spence when asked what he took from his first face-off with Crawford. “It’s just what it was. It’s just mutual respect there for each other. So, I didn’t take nothing from it. It just got me more pumped up, but I didn’t take nothing from it,” said Spence.