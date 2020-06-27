Eggington – Cheesman to headline Matchroom’s Fight Club on Aug. 1

Eddie Hearn promised and according to today’s press release, Eddie Hearn will deliver. His initial tweets seemed like pipedreams, boxing in Matchroom HQ gardens featuring some great fights and no fans. If this was proposed during normal times the boxing world would think Eddie had gone mad, but these aren’t normal times.

The premise is simple, COVID 19 tests for all involved and following the government’s rules to prevent the spread of the killer virus. The logistics however quite difficult. As the UFC Fight Island events have shown us positive test results happen, and when they do, they can throw the whole event into jeopardy. But Eddies confident, the man who has been a major player in many big fight nights is ready.

Today (26/06/2020) saw the release of the official bout list and it made for very good reading. Many fight fans have been critical of TopRanks efforts to stage fights during this pandemic, they aren’t happy with the lack of competitive bouts, but the Matchroom cards look packed with great fights.

Week One will take place if all goes to plan, on Saturday 1st August and will be headlined by two well-known English Super Welterweight contenders Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman. If both of these fighters perform to the abilities they have shown us before, then we can expect a great fight,

Cheeseman’s career got off to the perfect start, 15 wins in his first 15 outings, 9 by stoppage, would see the Bermondsey man pick up the WBA International and British Super-Welterweight titles. Then, fight number 16, would see the unbeaten record snatched from him whilst competing for the European title against Spain’s Sergio Garcia. Ted’s next outing would see him share a split decision draw with Kieron ‘Too Class’ Conway’. Cheeseman was losing momentum and looked to get back on track against fellow Englishman Scott Fitzgerald.

Scott was on a hot streak; he’d beaten much-fancied Liverpudlian in an epic domestic clash. Cheeseman could have chosen an easier opponent to get back to winning ways, but that’s not what Ted is about he is a fighter that isn’t scared to face anyone. Unfortunately, the former British champ would taste defeat again. He clearly disagreed with the judge’s unanimous decision verdict and he was shy from letting people know.

The enforced break may prove to be beneficial to Ted but only time will tell. His opponent, Sam Eggington, isn’t a light touch. Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington has a patchy record, after suffering an early defeat against Dale Evans not many would envisage seeing Sam pick up a meaningful strap but he did just that. The win over Joseph Lampley would see him awarded the Commonwealth strap and in his very next bout, he would add the British belt to his collection. He would meet the man who had destroyed his unbeaten record again, this time taking the bout by Unanimous decision. The next bout would see him lose again, against British rival Bradley Skeete. It was time to rebuild a comeback, but this doesn’t faze Sam, he’s an old school type of fighter, he brushes himself down and goes again.

Eggington’s current record is 28-6-0 which doesn’t seem overly impressive but a closer look might surprise any doubters. Names like Paulie Malignaggi, Frankie Gavin, Denton Vassel, and Shayne Singleton have all suffered defeats at the hands of the West Midlands man. When he’s on form he can deliver.

The undercard is made up of four bouts, James Tennyson V Gavin Gwynne, Jordan Gill V Reece Bellotti, Fabio Wardley V Simon Vallily and Dalton Smith V Nathan Bennett. Matchroom is back and week one looks to deliver!

David Corner

Twitter – @Boxingsfirst

YouTube – YouTube.com/boxingsfirst

Instagram – @boxings_first