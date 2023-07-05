Edgar Berlanga says Canelo fight will happen “100%”

Edgar Berlanga believes a fight between him and Canelo Alvarez is still possible for December, January, or May. It’s unlikely that PBC boss Al Haymon will choose to match Canelo against Berlanga because he’s a non-PBC fighter and fights on DAZN.

Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) and his promoter Eddie Hean had been convinced that a fight with Canelo was possible after the New Yorker’s tune-up fight against Jason Quigley last month.

However, the Mexican star Canelo’s three-fight deal with PBC may have temporarily derailed Berlanga & Hearn’s plans.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against 154-lb undisputed champion Jermell Charlo in #1 one of Alvarez’s three-fight deal on September 30th.

It’s believed that Canelo’s #2 & 3 fights on his PBC deal will be against Jermall Charlo and Errol Spence Jr.

“They thinking that the Canelo thing is like dying out because he’s in PBC, but you know you got Canelo there that we can still make happen. Just because he went over to PBC with Al Haymon and signed for three fights, we got that power with my management and Eddie [Hearn]. We can definitely crossover with the network and possibly get a fight on Showtime PPV,” said Edgar Berlanga to Fight Hub TV. about Canelo Alvarez.

Is Berlanga kidding himself by thinking Canelo will be fighting him anytime soon, if ever? We don’t even know yet if Canelo will re-up with PBC after his three-fight deal ends.

If Canelo’s three fights on his $100 million+ contract brings in a huge amount of PPV buys, you can bet they’ll give him another contract or work on a fight-by-fight basis.

“Not just Munguia. You got Canelo, you got Golovkin, and all these guys out there. I’m the fighter. My team knows best. I’m going to let Keith and Eddie go to work and figure out who’s the next opponent,” said Berlanga.

“Nah, not yet. We’re 100% going to get the fight,” said Berlanga about Canelo. “It was either fight one fight and get Canelo or fight two fights and fight Canelo. We wanted to fight two fights and then fight Canelo. That was the plan. To fight in June and then fight again, and then fight next year, possibly in May.”

What Berlanga should be doing is looking to get experience to prove that he deserves a fight against Canelo because right now, he doesn’t rate.

Berlanga’s resume is ridiculously weak. Beating Jason Quigley, Roamer Alexis Angulo, and Steve Rolls aren’t the kind of wins that rate a fight with Canelo. If Canelo were to fight Berlanga, he would look even more of a cherry-picker than he already does.

Berlanga needs to fight these guys while he waits for Canelo to look his way:

David Benavidez

Caleb Plant

David Morrell Jr

“Canelo, that fight is there to be made. My team is strong,” said Berlanga. “I got one of the best managers in the world. I got one of the best promoters in Eddie Hearn, and there’s no bad blue with Eddie and Canelo.

“Obviously, money talks on their part in the end. We can definitely make the fight happen. That’s not an issue. So, I don’t want people thinking, ‘Ah, Edgar Berlanga isn’t getting that fight [Canelo] no more.’ We’re still going to get that fight. Like I said, we’ve got the strongest team, so we’re definitely going to make it happen.

“I want to be undisputed. I want those belts. I feel like right now, we don’t got to wait. He’s going to fight [Jermell] Charlo, and I’m going to fight in October. Then right there, let’s get it on.

“You just fought in September [against Jermell], and I just fought in October, and for us, now we can get it on in December, January or May.