Eddie Hearn Talks About Being Approached By Team-Tyson; Has Mixed Feelings On Whether Or Not He’d Promote A Comeback Fight

Talk of a ring return made by Mike Tyson, in some form or another, continues to swirl. The latest big name to speak about 53-year-old Tyson’s recent videos of his current handiwork is promoter Eddie Hearn – and Hearn says he has actually been approached by a member of Tyson’s team with regards to working with the former heavyweight king.

Hearn, speaking with British Boxing Television, said he has mixed feelings over whether or not he’d want to see Tyson back in the ring, let alone be a part of it.

“Mixed,” Hearn said on his feelings regarding the Tyson footage and the talk of “Iron Mike” returning. “They reached out to me. I got a message from someone the other day saying they wanted to talk about Mike. I would probably like to see it. But, I kind of feel like, and people may see I did the YouTube stars (in a boxing match) but is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend get back in the ring? Don’t know. He looks pretty dangerous. There’s the fascination of could he? Could he actually go in at 53 and do some damage in the division? Maybe, maybe not. But should we be encouraging that from somebody who is an all-time great? He looks great. Who knows?

“I don’t know. There’s a kind of fine line and I’ve crossed it a couple of times – the integrity of the sport and delivering numbers. Our job is to deliver numbers for our broadcasters, but we’ve got to try and keep it close to the right mark as possible. I don’t know. Stranger things have happened.”

I don’t know about you, but it sure sounds to me as though Hearn is very, very tempted to climb on-board and be a part of this. Hey, if Hearn won’t do it, some other promoter will. It seems Tyson will fight again – in some capacity, perhaps in exhibition form – and the massive amount of fan interest Tyson’s “I’m Back” video has generated proves the sheer star power Tyson still has.

An exhibition? A real fight? As Hearn says, who knows what Tyson may do. There is, though, a very good chance a Tyson ring appearance would make a ton of money. Can Eddie Hearn resist getting involved in this, arguably the hottest boxing story currently being talked about?