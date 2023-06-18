Eddie Hearn ready to make Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis next

Eddie Hearn says the fight that he’s going to try and make next for WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis is against Devin Haney, who is moving up to 140 and obviously witnessed Regis’ struggle beat his replacement opponent Danielito Zorrilla last Saturday night in New Orleans.

Bill Haney was at ringside last night for the Prograis-Zorrilla fight on a scouting mission to check out the action and decide whether Prograis (29-1, 24 KO) was right for Haney’s next fight at 140.

It would be a tough one for Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) to fight Prograis in his first match at light welterweight, but if he doesn’t pull the trigger on this match-up now, he could lose out on his chance because Hearn wants to match Regis against the winner of the Richardson Hitchins vs. Montana Love or Jack Catterall next.

Prograis beat Zorrilla (17-2, 13 KOs) in a close fight that was hard to score due to the lack of punches landed by both fighters in the second half.

Regis would like to fight Haney next if the fight can happen. If not, he’ll face someone dangerous who could dethrone him.

“I think Devin Haney against Regis Prograis is a massive fight, and we would like to make that fight,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV last Saturday night following Prograis’ win over Danielito Zorrilla.

“I’ll be honest. He had six weeks camp for this fight,” Hearn said about Prograis.”We sat in the restaurant seven weeks out, trying to do the deal. I think he was eating a big steak that night and going for a run after.

“I can’t hype. I can’t give you the big sale, and then when he doesn’t perform, still give you the big sale. I know Regis Prograis is an unbelievable fighter.

“We know that, but it wasn’t a great performance. The pressure of hometown. More promotion, he was running ragged through the week. That’s all the things he wants as well. I think the lack of a full camp, maybe, but it wasn’t a good performance.

“I’ve got Sam Jones driving mad. We know we’ve got contractual obligations to Jack Catterall. I think that’s a great fight as well.

You’ve got Montana Love and Richardson Hitchins coming up, but look, Devin Haney, as a contractually free agent, is the fight that I think we could get moving quite quickly, and it’s a big fight, and I think that’s the kind of fight you’ll see the best of Regis Prograis,” said Hearn.