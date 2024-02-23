Eddie Hearn: Haney vs. Garcia is the Perfect Stage for Boxing’s Next Star

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn believes Ryan Garcia is the perfect fight for Devin Haney to shine on April 20th on his way to becoming ‘The Face of Boxing.’

Haney’s Safety-First Style Needs a Spark

Devin will need to transform his safety-first fighting style if he wants to take over as the ‘Face’ of the sport due to him being too defensive to replace Gervonta Davis as the biggest star.

You got to do more than post on social media and give interviews if you want to be the Face of Boxing,’ and right now, Haney is nowhere near being one of the fighters who will be taking over as the Face.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his WBC light welterweight title against Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20th on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Bill [Haney] was the one that got the deal done with Oscar. He kept us in the loop throughout. We gave advice where necessary, but Oscar is the lead promoter for the fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Fighthype about the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia contents on April 20th.

“He did a deal with Bill and with us. Ryan is stepping up for all these fights. He messaged me first, ‘I want to fight Devin. I didn’t believe him, and then he looked to fight Rolly. And then he came back and said, ‘Right, let’s get this fight made.’

“I didn’t think he’d do it, and he did do it. So, massive respect to Ryan Garcia. In my opinion, he’s a real fighter, but Devin Haney is a pound-for-pound great. I think he’s the future face of boxing, if not on the way being there already.

Haney: Poised for Greatness?

“It’s the perfect fight for Devin Haney. The career of Devin Haney has gone really well. He’s built himself with Matchroom and DAZN. He took that short-term deal with ESPN to go and become undisputed. He came back and beat Lomachenko.

“He came back with us and moved up to become a two-division world champion. Now, he lands one of the biggest fights in the sport. Devin is flying at the moment, but Ryan is a real fighter. I think it’s a tremendous fight,” said Hearn.