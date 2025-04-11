Eddie Hearn Explains How No Secondary Weigh-In Could Transform Jaron Ennis for Stanionis

Eddie Hearn predicts IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be stronger on Saturday night because he won’t have to worry about the IBF’s morning secondary weigh-in for his unification fight against WBA champ Eimantas Stanionis at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, live on DAZN

Secondary Weigh-In Impact

Hearn notes that Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) is a “huge welterweight”, and with him not having to worry about measuring his food and liquid intact before tomorrow’s morning weight check, he’ll be stronger than he was before.

Hearn is hoping to avoid a similar lackluster performance from Ennis like the one he turned in for his title defense against his IBF mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian on November 9th last year in Philadelphia.

“It’s going to be full to the rafters tomorrow night, and it deserves it because I think this is the fight of the year,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing about Saturday night’s unification fight between welterweight champions Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I think this is the best fight we’ve seen in 2025. It’s the best vs. the best. It’s everything a fight fan wants, and it’s also the Ring Magazine championship. If you look at the names that have won that belt in the past,” Hearn continued about what’s at stake for the Ennis vs. Stanionis fight. “It’s a huge moment and a huge moment for Jaron Ennis to go show the world how special he is.”

Hearn mentioned Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather Jr. as fighters that had won the Ring Magazine belt in the past. Ennis is not in the class of either of those fighters, and he’s not expected to ever rise to their levels. If he had that kind of talent, he’d have shown it already and wouldn’t have struggled with Karen Chukadzhian twice and some of the other fighters he’s faced.

Fight of the Year?

“It’s just a tremendous fight card, and a main event that I believe will deliver Fight of the Year,” said Hearn. “It’s great news for Jaron. We all know he’s a massive welterweight. I got to say that I’ve been around him all week. I was around him this morning. He looked very different compared to the [Karen] Chukhadzhian fight.”

Ennis looks about the same in appearance as he did at the weigh-in for his last fight against Karen. There’s no real difference. He was just as drained-looking today as he was for that fight.