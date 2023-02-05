Eddie Hearn expects Errol Spence to stay at 154 after Thurman fight in April

Eddie Hearn expects Errol Spence Jr to remain at 154 to campaign in that weight class after his next fight against Keith Thurman in April.

Hearn says it’s going to be more challenging for Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) to make the 147-lb limit after the car accidents and eye surgery that he’s dealt with in the past.

Moreover, Spence is turning 33 next month on March 3rd, and he’ll be coming off a one-year layoff since his last fight against Yordenis Ugas on April 16th, 2022. In making weight for that fight, Spence looked skeletal, and he didn’t perform well as he had in the past.

Whether that was a result of the ordeal, Spence went through to make weight or the wear & tear from his car accident in 2019 is unknown.

If Spence does choose to stay at 154, fans will need to wait for Terence Crawford to move up in weight before they finally see this match take place.

Many people have already given up on this fight because, unlike the Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Manny Pacquiao contest, neither guy is staying active enough or facing good enough opposition to perk the interest of boxing fans.

Crawford has been fighting only once a year against mediocre opposition for a while now, and he lacks the charisma to build a large following the way Mayweather did.

“I think he’s been at 147 for a long time. He’s very tight at the weight. When you look at the mileage on Errol Spence through accident, through the eye operation and stuff like that, it’s going to be harder for him to start making weight,” said Eddie Hearn to media when asked if Errol Spence will come back down from 154 to 147 after he faces Keith Thurman in April.

If Spence stays at 154, hopefully, he will face Jermell Charlo or his undisputed junior middleweight championship and fighters like Tim Tszyu, Tony Harrison, and Sebastian Fundora. Of course, if Spence is only going to be fighting once a year, his career could be over by the time he faces all those fighters.

“I don’t know him personally, so I can’t tell you, but I remember seeing him in Sheffield [in May 2017 against Kell Brook] when he made 147, which was years ago, and I’m surprised he’s still there,” said Hearn.

“Respect to him and the way he makes that weight, but I see him moving up, and I guess 154 is his future,” said Hearn about Spence.



