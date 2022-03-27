Ebanie Bridges Wins Women’s IBF Bantamweight Title: “Can I F*****g Fight Or Not!”

She’s way more than just a pretty face (and body) – and, boy, did Australian fighter Ebanie Bridges let us all know so last night in Leeds on the Warrington-Martinez II card. Bridges, making her second attempt at winning a world title, outfought and ouboxed defending champ Maria Cecilia Roman over ten action rounds, winning by commanding scores of 100-91, 97-93, 97-93. 35 year old Bridges is now 8-1(3). 39 year old Roman, who was making her eighth title defence and who has never been stopped, falls to 15-4-1(0). She had been champion since August of 2017.

Bridges, famous for weighing-in ahead of her fights wearing skimpy outfits (Bridges enjoying embarrassing Eddie Hearn in doing so!), is rightfully proud of last night’s win and more so, for showing everyone how she can really, really fight at the highest level. More than a mere gimmick, Bridges is world class and now, courtesy of her win over the Argentine champion, she has the belt to prove it.

And, boy, didn’t an animated Bridges let her “haters” have it during last night’s post-fight interview with DAZN!

“I would like to say, can I f*****g fight or not? F**k you guys who think I can’t fight,” a jubilant Bridges bellowed. “I can f*****g fight. I can box, and I can look hot on the scales so hopefully I’ve proved a lot of doubters wrong. I feel proud of myself, and I feel extremely happy because it means everything I have sacrificed and all the hard work I’ve done has been worth it. This belt represents everything: all the heartbreaks, the sacrifice and all the training. She was a tough champion and she brought it.”

Women’s boxing is really buzzing right now and Bridges is the latest female champ to command respect as well as headlines. Entertaining, in and out of the ring, Bridges could now go on to become a genuine superstar of female boxing. Whoever Bridges fights next, it is guaranteed to be one hot ticket. Literally.