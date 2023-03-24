Dmitry Bivol vs. Jaime Munguia in the works for June 10th

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s “exploring” putting a fight together between Dmitry Bivol and Jaime Munguia for June 10th in a clash that would take place at 175.

It’s unclear how serious Hearn is about making the Bivol-Munguia fight. He told Boxing Social, “We’re looking at it.” Hearn needs to move fast to get an opponent for Bivol’s next title defense in June, considering he failed at putting a fight together for the talented WBA 175-lb champion against #1 ranked Joshua Buatsi after he rejected the match.

If Hearn is going to make the Bivol vs. Munguia fight, it will need to get done quickly. There are contenders at 175 that Hearn could easily make a fight with. The downside is that they’re not as well known as Munguia in North America.

“That’s a fight we’re exploring for June 10th at 175,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social about a fight between Dmitry Bivol and Jaime Munguia. “What was his [Munguia] last fight at 168-something? They [Team Munguia] want the fight.”

“We’re just looking at it. I rate Jaime Munguia, by the way. He’s a good fighter, but he’s gone from fighting absolutely no one to fighting Dmitry Bivol at 175. It’s quite bizarre. We’re looking at it,” said Hearn.

Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) would move up two divisions to take on Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) for his WBA light heavyweight title. Size-wise, Munguia is almost as big as Bivol because he drains down to compete at 160 and looks huge after he rehydrates for his contests against his smaller opponents at middleweight.

For Hearn, it’s an intriguing way to get fans excited for the Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in September.

If Bivol takes on the Golden Boy-promoted Munguia on June 10th, the fans would watch it in large numbers, and it will bring in a lot of new subscribers to DAZN, provided they don’t place it on PPV.

26-year-old Munguia is well known in Northern America, and he’s disliked by many fans due to the weak opposition he’s been continually fed during his 10-year professional career.

Munguia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, expressed interest recently of wanting to make the fight with Bivol. He feels it’s an excellent match-up for Munguia and would like to match the fight next. De La Hoya is also interested in Gennadiy Golovkin as the next opponent for Munguia, but it’s unclear if he can make that fight.