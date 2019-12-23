Deontay Wilder’s Highlight Reel, One-Punch KO Over Luis Ortiz Wins Ring Magazine KO Of The Year Award

The results are in. For many still The Bible when it comes to boxing, Ring Magazine, via it’s website, has announced it’s awards for the year. KO of The Year distinction goes to Deontay Wilder’s out-of-nowhere, one-punch KO of Luis Ortiz.





As fans know, the two met last month, in a rematch of a great fight that saw Wilder hurt and buzzed like never before in his career, before coming on to get the 10th round stoppage. This time, a patient, make no mistakes Wilder showed up – his brutal punching power arriving late in Las Vegas.

Ortiz, in perhaps the best shape of his pro career, was outboxing Wilder quite soundly, and quite safely. Remembering how badly hurt he was in the first fight with Ortiz, Wilder was more cautious than we have ever before seen him. This lack of commitment and an unwillingness or inability to get set and throw quality shots allowed southpaw Ortiz to win the first half of the fight.

But then, cruelly for the ageing Ortiz, Wilder suddenly, and without warning, flicked the switch – and it was all over. One enormous and perfectly placed right hand to the head from “The Bronze Bomber” detonated and Ortiz was ruined.





Wilder, 42-0-1(41) sure has some highlight reel to look back on – his two wins of this year coming in satisfying fashion for lovers of a nasty, bone-crunching knockout: Dominic Breazeale and Ortiz being on the receiving end of his bombs. It was the November KO of Ortiz that really impressed the folks at Ring, though. You can agree or disagree with the seventh-round KO getting The KO of The Year award, but is there anyone who still doubts the withering power Wilder carries?

And the scary part for his opponents is the way Wilder carries this power early, middle and late in a fight. In short, there is no time during the 36-minutes of combat when Wilder isn’t ultra-dangerous and capable of flicking that switch. No matter who he’s fighting.