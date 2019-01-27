Deontay Wilder’s Brother suffers Shock KO Loss, Marsellos Wilder Beaten In Fourth Pro Outing

Is it a case of, leave the fighting to Deontay? Last night, on the under-card of the Keith Thurman-Josesito Lopez action fight, Wilder’s younger brother, unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Marsellos Wilder, was shocked by 7-12(3) journeyman William Deets. Deets, who was losing the fight, suddenly nailed Wilder in round-four, sending him down. Wilder tried his best to rise but he was on rubbery legs and the fight was stopped.





Time was 2:35 of the fourth and Wilder is now 3-1(2). Big brother Deontay, the reigning and undefeated WBC heavyweight champ, was watching at ringside. At age 29, Wilder began his pro career late and it remains to be seen whether or not he can bounce back from this early career setback. Wilder was in charge all the way until the shock turnaround, with Wilder hurting Deets a few times. But Deets is a tough man (stopped just three times in his 12 losses) and he kept coming.

Wilder was excited to be on such a big stage last night and he was also very much looking forward to his next scheduled fight, against TBA on the under-card of the James DeGale/Chris Eubank Jnr. card in London. Will Wilder still go through with this bout? Maybe he could fight Deets in a rematch on his UK debut? Still, that would be some quick return after losing by stoppage and it seems unlikely it will happen.

For now, it’s very much back to the drawing board for Wilder. Of course plenty of big-name fighters endured an early career defeat or defeats and were still able to go on and become champions. It’s way too early to be able to say whether or not Wilder can join them.





As for Deontay, fans still await news of his next move. It is hoped Wilder gets it on with Tyson Fury in what would be a massive rematch of a great and drama-filled fight, but there are suggestions Fury might try and get a fight with Anthony Joshua next instead. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.