Deontay Wilder will be different this time – says David Diamante

Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder will be a different fighter in the trilogy match with Tyson Fury on July 24th, according to the voice of Matchroom Boxing David Diamante.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is backed in the corner after suffering a bad loss to Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) last year, and he’s going to be angry when he’s in there.

Diamante believes that Wilder will be seeing red and will be looking to avenge his defeat. It’s a mistake for people to be overlooking Wilder in this fight, says Diamante.

He’s still a huge puncher, and he’s going to be wanting to even the score against Fury in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

“As far as Fury and Wilder for a third time, we don’t know which Fury is going to show up, and we don’t know which Wilder is going to show up,” said David Diamante, the voice of Matchroom Boxing, to Secondsout.

“These fights, we can sit here until we’re blue in the face and say, ‘This is what’s going to happen.’

“I think the smart money will be on Fury coming in and taking care of business against Wilder in somewhat; I don’t want to say easy fashion, but last time he did it in a very expedited manner,” said Diamante.

It’s safe to say that Fury will be able to do what he did last time to Wilder by taking away his right hand with his feints and upper body movement and then bludgeon him into submission in medium to close range.

Wilder can only generate power from long range when he’s throwing shots at the right distance.

“So you’d think he’d be able to do it again, but I think we’re going to get a different Wilder this time,” said Diamante.

“A hurt animal is a dangerous animal. If you back a man to the corner, speaking of Fury, you’re going to see fury. Wilder is a man; he’s not just going to lay down,” Diamante said.

It’s believed that the only way that Wilder can win this fight is if he knocks Fury out. That’s not likely to change for their July 24th fight. So the question is, can Wilder put Fury down to where he can’t rise again as he did in their first fight?

“Boxing fans and people have such short memories. Just right before Wilder-Fury 2, everyone was going, ‘Oh, Deontay Wilder is such a great heavyweight. He’s got such a hard punch, he’s the hardest puncher in history,'” said Diamante about Wilder.

“Now everyone is, ‘Oh, he’s a bum, he’s going to get blown out.’ People forget things. This is not just a boxing thing; this is a life thing.

“You’re only as good as your last performance, and Wilder, and Wilder’s last performance was not great. So people are really counting him out.

“You can’t do that so quick because you just don’t know who’s going to show up in that ring. So it could be very interesting,” Diamante said.

It’s safe to say that if Wilder knocks Fury down as he did in their first fight, there won’t be a referee like Jack Reiss working to give a count if it’s clear that he’s out cold.

That was a risky thing Reiss did by giving a count to Fury while he was out cold. It’s doubtful that another referee would be willing to put themselves on the firing line where they’re second-guessed later for wasting valuable seconds if Fury is knocked unconscious again.

“You can look at that fight like Joshua is just going to come in and pummel him with his size and strength,” said Diamante on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight in September.

“But Usyk is very slick and very tricky. [Derek] Chisora wasn’t able to do that [against Usyk]. Obviously, [Chazz] Witherspoon wasn’t able to do that.

“Can Joshua do that? I don’t know. It would seem to be that Usyk is a slick mover, so that could be a very tough task. You got to really work on the feet,” said Diamante.

With the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, there’s a chance that AJ could gas out from the fast pace that Usyk will set. If that happens, we may see another knockout. The safe money would be on Joshua using his size, power, and speed to destroy Usyk, though.