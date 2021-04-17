Demetrius Andrade beats Liam Williams – Boxing Results

Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) had to walk through fire to defeat a tough as nails Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) to retain his WBO middleweight title with a 12 round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

Both fighters were hurt multiple times in the fight, but Andrade, 33, was the one doing most of the damage. He dropped Williams in the second round and gave him trouble throughout with his powerful uppercuts and right-left combinations.

Williams, 28, was bothered by the way Andrade would dip low to throw huge uppercuts. He wasn’t able to see that punch coming to get out of the way of it tonight. Williams’ ability to take Andrade’s uppercuts was extraordinary, as most fighters would have been knocked out with the punches that he was hit with tonight.

The judges had it 116-111, 118-109, 118-109.

Andrade impressed with Williams

“I got to go back there and look what I did on the replay, but listen, Liam Williams is a hell of a fighter,” said Andrade after the fight.

“He was tough, strong, came to fight, and that’s the type of fight people want to see me in. That’s what I did, I showed out, I performed the way I needed to do to get the W.

“My hat goes off to Williams all day. I already knew he was tough. Him getting back up and wanting some more and wanting some more showed me that he was already was that, so it didn’t surprise.

“He’s a dog. You said it yourself, he’s tough. He came here to win. I’m not fighting someone to lay down because they got put down or because they got hit with some hard shots.

“I got hit with some hard shots too, but we both showed that we’re tough fighters. That’s what you get. You get a dogfight between two people that are willing to take shots and give shots. So Liam Williams is that and I am that myself, and that’s what people want to see, so we did it.

“For me, it was great. All I had to do was set up some shots,” said Andrade when asked how Williams’ pressure affected him. “As they say, ‘pressure makes a diamond,’ and I polished it up and did what I had to do to be still [a champion],” said Andrade.

Liam Williams postfight comments

“He’s a very good fighter,” said Liam Williams. “He’s better than I thought. He’s more slippery than he appears on TV. I couldn’t really get going as far as landing my shots and getting my combinations off.

“I hurt him a couple of times, I feel. I couldn’t capitalize on it. 100%,” said Williams about how he was inspired after getting knocked down in the second round. “I’m tough and I can take a good shot.

“After I went down, I thought, ‘I took a good shot, a clean shot, the best shot he got, and he didn’t keep me down, so I have nothing to fear. 100%,” Williams said when asked if he proved he can compete against the best at 160.

“I feel like I’m still at the world level. I believe Demetrius is probably the best of the champions other than probably Canelo. I’ve got to give him respect. I have nothing but respect for him, he’s quality,” said Williams.

Andrade talks about wanting to unify

“I’m a champion, I’m undefeated, I shouldn’t have to inspire anyone to get in the ring for a belt, an undefeated record, and a whole lot of money on the table,” said Andrade when asked if he inspired the other champions at 160 to want to fight him.

“So whenever we can sit down and make something happen, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to risk it all. If I’m the best, I got to get in there with them guys, and they got to do the same thing as well.

“This was a nice stepping stone for me to get onto the next level. Let’s get it on,” said Andrade when asked what his message is for Charlo.

“Listen, this is boxing and it’s serious business. I’m having fun with it. I fought a tough fighter today. I ready to go home, chill with my family, and I’ll take to Eddie Hearn, said Andrade.