Decision Reached Over Which Fight Will Headline Saturday’s Stacked Card In Saudi Arabia

An official decision has been made as far as which fight will be the headline act on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Deontay Wilder, who insisted his fight with Joseph Parker should trump Anthony Joshua’s fight with Otto Wallin and be the headliner, has been left disappointed as it’s been confirmed how AJ-Wallin will be the star of the show. As per a report from Talk Sport, Joshua-Wallin will be the grand finale, this on a spectacular night with no less than eight fights taking place.

Wilder, who said he feels he should be the headline act because of the action, excitement and drama he brings with his lethal punching power, will now be able to take care of business against Parker and then watch how Joshua gets on with Wallin. If, that is, Wilder does defeat Parker. Parker is the underdog, make no mistake, but the former WBO heavyweight champ is a live underdog.

Wallin too is a live dog against Joshua, with some people feeling there could be an upset here if AJ is not fully confident and able to let his hands go on the night. As fans know, the big plan is for Wilder and Joshua to fight each other, with a date of March 9 out there, providing they both win on Saturday. Both men will carry a good deal of pressure with them into the ring as a result of the grand plan. It would be a real shame if either guy lost, thus blowing the big one.

The heavyweights will dominate Saturday’s card, as good as the other fights are, with Jarrell Miller-Daniel Dubois, Arslanbek Makhmudov-Agit Kabayel, Frank Sanchez-Junior Fa, and Filip Hrgovic Mark De Mori also scheduled to take place (the Hrgovic-De Mori fight is almost certainly the least attractive match up on the card).

The full line-up is as follows.

Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker

Filip Hrgovic-Mark De Mori

Dmitry Bivol-Lyndon Arthur

Jai Opetaia-Ellis Zorro

Daniel Dubois-Jarrell Miller

Arslanbek Makhmudov-Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez-Junior Fa.

And, as fight fans are probably aware, the PPV feel will be just £19.99 in the UK (TNT Sports Box Office) and $39.99 in the US and Canada.

Which of the eight fights are YOU most looking forward to seeing?